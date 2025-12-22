Nicki Minaj has been trending on multiple platforms online after a surprise appearance at a conservative political conference, marking her most explicit alignment yet with the MAGA movement.

The 43-year-old artist appeared as a surprise guest on 21 December at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, the organisation's annual conference. It was the first summit held since the death of founder Charlie Kirk in September. Minaj walked on stage hand-in-hand with Erika Kirk as her 2011 hit Super Bass played, greeting the crowd with a hand-heart gesture and a salute.

Speaking to attendees, Minaj said she was honoured to appear and expressed 'utmost respect and admiration' for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. She said Trump had given people hope that it was possible 'to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact'. Minaj also praised both men as 'smart' and 'strong', adding that she felt able to relate to them.

Female rapper Nicki Minaj on Sunday made a surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona that was memorializing late conservative leader Charlie Kirk, and used her time on stage to praise President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them "role models"… pic.twitter.com/tyuIVYAZpm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2025

Queens Connection And Support For The Administration

During her remarks, Minaj drew parallels between her own experiences and those of Trump, noting that both come from Queens, New York. She spoke about periods of public criticism and said Trump's career showed that it was possible to recover after difficult moments. Minaj stated that Trump had been through 'every single thing a person can be through publicly', though she did not specify the claims she was referring to.

Minaj also addressed her decision to make a political statement, explaining that she felt tired of being pushed into silence. She said there came a point when she realised she no longer cared about how others judged her views. 'I'm not going to back down ever again,' she said while speaking on stage with Kirk.

Continuing her remarks, Minaj described the Trump administration as being 'full of people with heart and soul'. She said both Trump and Vance had an ability to remain relatable and connected to everyday life. According to Minaj, their speeches made her feel proud to be American.

Recent Political Activity

The appearance followed recent political messaging by Minaj online. She has praised Trump on social media and worked with his U.N. ambassador, Mike Waltz, to raise concerns about alleged anti-Christian violence, claims later denied by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has also criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom on X over his support for transgender children.

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

Shortly after the event, the White House shared a clip of Minaj's conversation with Kirk. The caption read, 'Makes us feel proud to be an American', accompanied by a fire emoji.

🇺🇸 Trump has "given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys, & to win, & to do it with your head held high & your integrity in tact. This administration is filled with people with heart & soul."



MAKES US FEEL PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN 🔥 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/xkQosoncqI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2025

Internet Reaction And Backlash

Reaction online was swift and polarised following her AmericaFest debut. Some commenters expressed disbelief at her presence, with one writing that it was hard to believe Minaj had taken on a prominent role at Turning Point USA. Others accused her of damaging her career, with posts claiming she was 'destroying her legacy' by supporting the administration.

Several comments focused on Minaj's personal life rather than her political remarks. Critics referenced her husband's status as a convicted sex offender and her brother's criminal history, arguing that these associations explained her political alignment. Other posts said it was becoming increasingly difficult to watch her continue to publicly support Trump.

Nicki Minaj’s husband is a convicted sex offender, and her brother is a pedophile.

No wonder she fits in so well with the MAGA crowd. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) December 21, 2025

Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest represents her clearest public endorsement of Trump and Vance to date.