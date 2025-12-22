Nicki Minaj Makes MAGA Debut At AmericaFest -- The Internet Weighs In
The rapper's outspoken support for the Trump administration divides fans and critics after conservative conference appearance
Nicki Minaj has been trending on multiple platforms online after a surprise appearance at a conservative political conference, marking her most explicit alignment yet with the MAGA movement.
The 43-year-old artist appeared as a surprise guest on 21 December at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, the organisation's annual conference. It was the first summit held since the death of founder Charlie Kirk in September. Minaj walked on stage hand-in-hand with Erika Kirk as her 2011 hit Super Bass played, greeting the crowd with a hand-heart gesture and a salute.
Speaking to attendees, Minaj said she was honoured to appear and expressed 'utmost respect and admiration' for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. She said Trump had given people hope that it was possible 'to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact'. Minaj also praised both men as 'smart' and 'strong', adding that she felt able to relate to them.
Queens Connection And Support For The Administration
During her remarks, Minaj drew parallels between her own experiences and those of Trump, noting that both come from Queens, New York. She spoke about periods of public criticism and said Trump's career showed that it was possible to recover after difficult moments. Minaj stated that Trump had been through 'every single thing a person can be through publicly', though she did not specify the claims she was referring to.
Minaj also addressed her decision to make a political statement, explaining that she felt tired of being pushed into silence. She said there came a point when she realised she no longer cared about how others judged her views. 'I'm not going to back down ever again,' she said while speaking on stage with Kirk.
Continuing her remarks, Minaj described the Trump administration as being 'full of people with heart and soul'. She said both Trump and Vance had an ability to remain relatable and connected to everyday life. According to Minaj, their speeches made her feel proud to be American.
Recent Political Activity
The appearance followed recent political messaging by Minaj online. She has praised Trump on social media and worked with his U.N. ambassador, Mike Waltz, to raise concerns about alleged anti-Christian violence, claims later denied by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has also criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom on X over his support for transgender children.
Shortly after the event, the White House shared a clip of Minaj's conversation with Kirk. The caption read, 'Makes us feel proud to be an American', accompanied by a fire emoji.
Internet Reaction And Backlash
Reaction online was swift and polarised following her AmericaFest debut. Some commenters expressed disbelief at her presence, with one writing that it was hard to believe Minaj had taken on a prominent role at Turning Point USA. Others accused her of damaging her career, with posts claiming she was 'destroying her legacy' by supporting the administration.
Several comments focused on Minaj's personal life rather than her political remarks. Critics referenced her husband's status as a convicted sex offender and her brother's criminal history, arguing that these associations explained her political alignment. Other posts said it was becoming increasingly difficult to watch her continue to publicly support Trump.
Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest represents her clearest public endorsement of Trump and Vance to date.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Politics