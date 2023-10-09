As Israel reels under the aftershocks of a deadly Hamas attack, major economies around the world are concentrating efforts to stand by it.

Britain isn't far behind in its response to stand with Israel as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UK foreign secretary held talks with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

On Sunday, October 8, the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly held a series of meetings with the political leaders of Arab States including the Palestinian Prime Minister, Israeli, Jordanian, and Egyptian foreign ministers in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

On Saturday, October 7, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel seen in 50 years, killing hundreds and taking many hostages. To counter that world leaders have condemned the attack and pledged solidarity with Israel as it declared war.

Britain is trying to address the increasing tensions in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel by holding high-level talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

This comes at a time when US President Joe Biden has deployed ships and munitions close to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking about his meetings with the Arab leaders, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed the need to work together to prevent such attacks in the region. Cleverly said preventing an escalation of the situation is as crucial as condemning the Hamas attack.

"Eli (Cohen) — as I said on our call earlier today, the UK's position is unequivocal. The UK is resolute in our support of Israel in the face of terrorism. The UK stands with Israel," said Cleverly in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Foreign Secretary also visited the Israeli Embassy in London on Monday morning to express support.

Earlier today I visited the Israeli Embassy in London to express this government's support for Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/P7zCvjZ3xw — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 9, 2023

Britain ensuring global unity over the Hamas attack on Israel

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted a picture of 10 Downing Street donning the Israeli flag colours of blue and white with a "We stand with Israel" message.

We stand with 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

The Prime Minister also made it clear that Britain is ready to provide any diplomatic and security support to Israel.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered all possible support

Sunak also outlined the diplomatic work done by Britain to ensure that the world speaks unitedly in one voice against the Hamas attack on Israel. Speaking his talk with Netanyahu the Prime Minister said "terrorism will not prevail" in a post on X.

Terrorism will not prevail. pic.twitter.com/5EGoqiZM8b — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

The Israeli Prime Minister has thanked the UK for its support. Sunak also emphasised safeguarding the Jewish community in Britain during this crucial juncture.

Both the leaders agreed to stay in touch and see how the situation develops.

Speaking ahead of Monday's Cobra meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he would discuss the situation with his ministerial colleagues and they are in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

In answer to questions about backing Israel in a ground operation in the Gaza strip, Sunak said: "We support Israel exercising its right to self-defence and proportionate action to bring an end to the violence."

Unlike the US, Britain has no plans to redeploy military assets in the Gaza Strip. However, British ships are patrolling in the region including HMS Duncan which is under Nato control.

Downing Street revealed that evacuating British citizens in the affected area is of primary importance now. However, the UK is ready to offer military and intelligence support to Israel if necessary.

Meanwhile, Hamas explained that Saturday's attack on Israel was a multifront response, named 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood', through which the group has taken revenge for the Al-Aqsa Mosque storming and increased settler violence.

To counter Hamas firing multiple rockets and capturing many Israelis, the Israeli army declared war and launched Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip

Medical sources in Gaza suggest over 417 Palestinians have been killed and 2,200 injured while the death toll on the Israeli side went over 700.