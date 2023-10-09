In the very early hours of Sunday morning, 8 October, Hamas, the notorious Palestinian Islamist group, conducted the most serious unprecedented attack on Israel.

The authorities in Israel reported that Israeli nationals were woken to the sound of more than 2,200 missiles being fired by Hamas from Gaza into Israel.

However, Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2005 and is considered an Islamist terrorist organisation by dozens of countries, reported that the number of missiles was double that and claimed that the organisation had fired around 5,000 missiles into Israel.

Sources recalled, that after an hour of rocket attacks, Hamas militants crossed into Israel by land, sea and air.

More than 900 people have reportedly been killed, with reports noting that 30 victims were Palestinian nationals living in Israel.

Following the bombardment of missiles, Israel formerly declared war on Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his country would take "mighty vengeance" and was ready for "a long and difficult war".

While appearing love on-air, Netanyahu also urged Palestinians living in Gaza to "leave now".

Footage from a festival being held near the border of Gaza also showed thousands of civilians running for their lives after Hamas shot at and kidnapped innocent partygoers.

More than 260 bodies were found by emergency workers who tended to the festival massacre.

The fatal attack, carried out by Hamas, concluded with a pile-up of bodies in makeshift tents.

Sources on the ground have also revealed that in the last 24 hours, the beaten bodies of the Israeli nationals have been paraded through the streets of Gaza and several gang rapes have been reported.

One survivor of the brutal attack told reporters that the women who attended the festival were "raped next to the dead bodies of their friends."

A video that was authenticated by media outlets, depicted an unconscious woman being paraded through the streets by armed militants in Gaza.

The body of the unconscious woman, who was welcomed by onlookers with chants of "Allahu Akbar", was identified as German-Israeli national Shani Louk.

In recent years, Israel's far-right government have been slammed for creating an alleged apartheid between Jewish and Islamic citizens.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has also been criticised for conducting mass killings and military raids on Hamas generals and bases in Gaza that left thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians dead.

While world leaders attempt to de-escalate the conflict, the US has already sent out humanitarian aid to the nation.

Last night, pro-Palestinian protests erupted in the Middle East, North America and Europe.

At the demonstration in Times Square, New York, the SWASTIKA was displayed and campaigners chanted: "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free!"

The protests have been criticised for celebrating the death of Israeli and Jewish citizens instead of showing support for the Free Palestine movement.

Iranian Activist and Attorney Mandana Dayani took to Instagram to speak out against the increase of antisemitism being displayed.

In a statement, Dayani wrote: "Never in my years as an activist have I seen other activists, upon seeing footage of little girls being killed and dragged through streets, immediately find the burning need to go on the internet to justify their deaths."

The IDF has since reported that centres that house Hamas militants have been destroyed. But Palestinian officials have said that a hospital had been blasted, along with multistorey buildings, homes and a mosque.

Yesterday, the Gaza Health Ministry in Gaza reported that at least 413 Palestinians had been killed by Israel's catastrophic retaliation.

The Lebanese Shiite militant organisation, better known as Hezbollah, also released a statement that announced that they are "closely following the important developments in the Palestinian situation with great interest", following a call from Hamas to join its assaults on Israel.