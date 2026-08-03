Zara Larsson has sparked a wave of online admiration after her high-energy performance at Lollapalooza went viral, with fans flooding social media with 'Body Tea' reactions praising the Swedish pop star's athletic physique, stage stamina and live vocals.

The viral clips have also renewed interest in the diet and workout routine behind her performance-ready physique.

As praise for her toned abs and commanding stage presence continues to circulate online, here's the 'tea' on the pop star's diet and workout habits that help her stay performance-ready.

Zara Larsson's 'Body Tea' Goes Viral

Larsson emerged as one of Lollapalooza's standout performers after clips of her Chicago set spread rapidly across social media.

Dressed in a glittering crop top and denim shorts, she powered through demanding choreography while singing live, drawing widespread praise for both her athletic physique and stamina.

Fans described her as 'a mix of Britney and Beyoncé,' while others wrote: 'She's so fit. It's really inspiring for me to work out,' 'Body TEAAAAAAAA SHEW,' and 'Holy muscles.'

oh Zara Larsson the woman you are pic.twitter.com/TzkCJZjTdF — m⚢ (@SAPPHICWOLFIE) August 2, 2026

One widely shared post noted that her abdominal muscles appeared to flex through her diaphragm work while singing, while another praised seeing 'a pop girlie look so strong and healthy.'

The overwhelming response quickly shifted from admiration of Larsson's appearance to curiosity about the diet and training routine that helps her maintain such strength and endurance.

Inside Zara Larsson's Diet

According to Women's Health, Larsson avoids restrictive dieting and instead follows an intuitive approach to eating, choosing foods that keep her energised during rehearsals and touring.

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She has said she enjoys carbohydrates, including pasta, potatoes and bread, alongside protein-rich and fibre-rich meals, emphasising balance rather than deprivation.

The singer has also revealed a love of Southeast Asian cuisine, particularly sushi, with nigiri, fatty tuna and salmon among her favourite dishes.

Although she prefers sleeping in rather than eating breakfast, she occasionally starts her day with a smoothie made from raspberries, banana, avocado, oats and maca powder, sometimes adding ice cream. Hydration is another priority, with Larsson saying she drinks plenty of water throughout the day.

When touring, she relies on convenient snacks to stay fuelled, including almonds and pine nuts, and enjoys savoury treats such as toasted bread with garlic and fried aubergine with mozzarella. Rather than eating large meals, Larsson has admitted she prefers to snack throughout the day whenever possible.

How She Stays Performance-Ready

According to reports, Larsson's fitness routine is designed to support the physical demands of performing rather than achieving a particular body shape.

Her training includes weightlifting, lower-body exercises, core workouts, mobility work and intensive dance rehearsals, helping her sustain live vocals while performing high-energy choreography.

Larsson has previously shared that she prefers morning workouts with a personal trainer, admitting she is less motivated without someone guiding her.

'If I go to the gym and I don't have anyone telling me what to do and looking at me actually doing it, I'm just half-ass doing it,' she said. She also incorporates treadmill running to build endurance for touring.

More recently, the singer joked in a viral video that constant laughter was the secret behind her defined abs, quipping: 'I don't go to the gym. I don't do anything special. Sorry, I'm just genetically blessed.'

While clearly tongue-in-cheek, the remark came after years of openly discussing the disciplined diet and training that underpin her demanding live performances.

Larsson has consistently maintained that fitness is about feeling strong and capable on stage, not chasing unrealistic beauty standards, a message many fans echoed following her viral Lollapalooza performance.