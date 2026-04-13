Pop icon Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a residential treatment facility, seeking professional help for substance abuse just five weeks after a high-profile arrest for driving under the influence.

Sources close to the 44-year-old singer suggest that the decision came after a period of intense self-reflection, with the star reportedly admitting she 'realises she hit rock bottom' following her recent run-in with the law.

'Rock Bottom' Realisation

Spears' representative confirmed that she voluntarily checked herself into rehab in the United States a few days ago, weeks following her DUI arrest, Page Six reported. The singer is expected to undergo an intensive programme involving therapy and substance abuse treatment.

Sources told the publication that the pop star's arrest 'came as a wake-up call' and Spears was 'incredibly emotional' at the time of the arrest, adding that she 'felt ashamed and embarrassed' and is 'very sorry' for what happened. 'It's been a very hard couple of months,' the source said.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Spears 'realises she hit rock bottom' after the incident. Sources emphasised that her decision to enter rehab was partly motivated by her pending DUI case, with one insider noting that she wanted to demonstrate to the court that she is taking the matter seriously.

On 28 March, Spears broke her silence regarding the arrest on Instagram. She posted a video of her and her son with a caption that read: 'Thank you guys for all your support... spending time with family and friends is such a blessing.' She added, 'Stay kind !!!'

The Arrest and Legal Proceedings

On the night of 4 March 2026, Spears was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County at approximately 9:30 pm after officers observed her vehicle speeding and swerving across lanes. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the singer was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

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'Ms. Spears, showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests. Ms. Spears was subsequently arrested for a violation of California Vehicle Code section 23152(g), driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.' An unknown substance was allegedly found inside her car during her arrest. Spears was booked and released a few hours later.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said, 'The DUI case against Britney Spears has been submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and is under review by our prosecutors.' The singer is due in court on 4 May.

A Path Toward Recovery

Family members, including her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, were reportedly a key motivating factor in her decision to seek help.

Following her arrest, a representative for Spears described the incident as 'completely inexcusable', stating that the singer intends to 'comply with the law' and take the necessary steps toward 'long overdue change.' The representative added that her inner circle is developing a plan to ensure her future well-being—a commitment that now appears to be unfolding.

Spears has candidly spoken about her past struggles and reliance on alcohol and stimulants in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, where she described Adderall as her 'drug of choice' to combat depression. Her current rehabilitation effort is widely seen by many as her first independent attempt to address these issues head-on.