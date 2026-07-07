Mariah Carey has stunned fans after a viral video showed the global superstar queuing for an attraction during a family trip to Disney California Adventure over the Fourth of July holiday.

Accompanied by her teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the singer appeared to wait her turn alongside other guests rather than bypassing the queue, prompting widespread surprise online.

The footage quickly went viral, with many viewers describing the sight of one of music's biggest stars behaving like a 'normal person' as 'wild' and praising her for not seeking special treatment.

Family Trip During Holiday Weekend

Carey's visit came during the busy US Independence Day weekend, when Disneyland Resort welcomed large holiday crowds.

She appeared to be enjoying a relaxed family day out with her children, who celebrated their 15th birthdays earlier this year, rather than attending a promotional event or public appearance.

In addition to the viral queueing video, fans also shared photographs of the singer strolling through the park.

Carey was dressed casually in a white cardigan over a white top, paired with light-wash denim jeans, sandals and a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, embracing the festive atmosphere while keeping a relatively understated look for the outing.

Despite travelling with security, the singer appeared to move through the park without causing major disruption. Many parkgoers also seemed content to admire her from a distance, allowing the family to continue their visit uninterrupted.

Fans Call The Moment 'Wild'

Much of the online conversation focused on how unusual it was to see Carey waiting in line alongside other guests.

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Several social media users joked that it was 'the most normal person thing she's done in a long time', while others admitted they never expected to see the pop icon queuing at a theme park.

One fan wrote, 'Mariah really out here queuing like us normals. Now that's wild,' while another commented, 'The way she stands there and waits is so amazing.'

Others praised the low-key nature of the visit. 'This is actually nice to see. She's just patiently waiting like all of us. No special treatment. Go Mariah!!!' one person wrote. Another added, 'I'm loving the fact that she's not getting swarmed by people and is just hanging out.'

Some viewers were equally surprised that fellow guests appeared to carry on with their day, with one asking, 'Do the people around her not see her? This is wild to see Mariah waiting.' Another joked, 'No one else realises they're next to the queen?'

However, not everyone believed Carey was in the standard standby queue. Some pointed out that she appeared to be using the park's Lightning Lane.

Even so, many noted that she was still waiting alongside other visitors rather than bypassing the attraction altogether, which only added to the surprise surrounding the viral clip.

For many fans, the footage stood out because it offered a glimpse of Carey in a more ordinary setting.

Better known for her glamorous stage presence and high-profile public appearances, the singer was instead seen enjoying a relaxed family day at Disney California Adventure, with many saying the low-key outing made the moment all the more unexpected.