Britney Spears marked a rare personal breakthrough over Christmas after reuniting with her son Jayden James Federline, offering a glimpse of healing in a relationship long strained by distance and public scrutiny. However, the emotional family moment coincided with renewed attention on a major legal issue, as the singer continues to challenge a disputed $600,000 (approximately £454,000) tax claim from the US Internal Revenue Service.

According to E! News, Britney spent Christmas with 19-year-old Jayden, confirming the reunion through sources familiar with the family. The visit followed years of limited contact after Jayden and his older brother Sean Preston Federline moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline in 2023.

While Jayden reunited with his mother in Los Angeles, Sean Preston spent the holiday in Louisiana with Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears and extended family. The split arrangement underscored how the family's reconciliation remains gradual and complex.

Christmas Reunion Signals Fragile Reconciliation

Britney has repeatedly spoken about the emotional toll of being separated from her sons. In previous posts, she described going more than two years without seeing Jayden, calling his return a 'miracle' and praising his maturity and musical talent.

Sources close to the singer say the Christmas reunion was calm and private, with no public spectacle. The moment marked the second consecutive year Britney has spent the holidays with Jayden since his return to California, a sign that communication between mother and son is improving.

Kevin Federline has also publicly acknowledged efforts to rebuild the relationship. In recent interviews, he stated that both boys want a connection with their mother, even as the family navigates lingering tensions following the end of Britney's conservatorship.

IRS Dispute Adds Legal Pressure

At the same time as the holiday reunion, Britney remains locked in a legal dispute over a substantial tax bill. According to TMZ, the IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency claiming she owes more than $600,000 (around £454,000) for the 2021 tax year.

Britney has formally challenged the assessment, arguing that the IRS miscalculated her income and deductions. Legal filings show she disputes adjustments tied to Shiloh Standing Inc, a company established by her father Jamie Spears during the early years of her conservatorship.

The singer also contests additional penalties and deductions added to the total amount, insisting she does not owe the federal government any outstanding taxes from that period. She has asked the court to rule that there is no deficiency in her original filing.

Conservatorship Legacy Still Unfolding

The tax dispute highlights how financial consequences from Britney's conservatorship era continue to surface years after it ended in 2021. During that time, her finances were managed by court-appointed parties, limiting her direct involvement in tax and business decisions.

Legal experts note that disputes of this nature are not uncommon following long-running conservatorships, particularly when multiple entities handled income reporting and deductions.

For Britney, the timing of the IRS battle contrasts sharply with the emotional weight of reconnecting with her son. Sources describe the singer as focused on rebuilding trust with her children while addressing unresolved legal matters from her past.

Personal Healing Amid Public Scrutiny

Despite ongoing challenges, those close to Britney say she remains committed to strengthening her relationship with Jayden and Sean Preston. The Christmas reunion offered a rare moment of stability after years defined by court proceedings, media attention and family separation.

While the IRS case continues to move through the legal system, the holiday visit provided a reminder that Britney's most meaningful victories may be happening away from the courtroom.

For now, the pop star enters the new year balancing personal healing with unfinished legal business, determined to protect both her family bonds and her financial independence.