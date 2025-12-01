Linda Hamilton, 69, spoke in a new interview about Hollywood's long-standing obsession with youth. The Hollywood actress discussed why she rejects beauty pressures, how she maintains her health, and why she now values family life more than ever.

The interview was released through AARP and later carried by major outlets. Hamilton explained her views openly, describing how she navigates ageing in an industry known for image standards.

Linda Hamilton Says No to Hollywood's Youth Obsession

According to Fox News, Hamilton said she refuses to follow Hollywood's youth ideals. She noted that she avoids efforts to appear younger.

The actress explained, 'I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever'.

'I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I've earned', said Hamilton.

She added that she does not chase trends, 'I don't chase beauty, and I don't chase longevity particularly'.

Hamilton shared that she tries to stay healthy without becoming rigid. She said that 'I'm fully planted in the moment'. She added that ageing well requires flexibility, saying, 'Rigidifying is what kills us'.

She keeps her routine simple and balanced. She sometimes allows herself treats, saying, 'Sometimes it is just a jelly donut'.

Hamilton's Fitness Secret

Hamilton's fitness journey began decades ago. During her work on the Terminator films, she trained for months. She trained in weapons handling, strength work, and combat.

She performed many of her own stunts. When she returned for Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, she trained for a full year to prepare for the role.

Her routine has changed as she has aged. For her role in Stranger Things Season 5, she plays Dr. Kay. She said years of stunt work caused lasting strain. To stay ready, she said she used physical therapy several times a week.

Her routine varied daily. She said, 'It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights'. She preferred a flexible approach, saying she focused on 'what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today'.

She said her body still carries damage from earlier work, and she now trains to manage it.

Hamilton Embraces Becoming Grandmother

Hamilton said she is enjoying becoming a grandmother. Her son Dalton has welcomed a baby, and he lives near her.

'We are slipping into that beautiful thing that is grandparenting.' She described the connection she feels, saying it is 'stunning'.

Hamilton Joins Other Actresses Embracing Natural Aging

Hamilton is part of a wider group of Hollywood women who embrace natural ageing. Jennifer Love Hewitt has spoken about fan expectations and how they freeze actresses in time, as per USA Today.

Pamela Anderson received attention for going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. Justine Bateman has said she likes how she looks with age. Kelly Ripa has shown her grey roots.

Valerie Bertinelli and Katie Couric have spoken about ageing pressures. Courteney Cox has discussed accepting her natural face after earlier procedures.

Experts also note the shift. Susan Yara said older women bring confidence and wisdom. Cassandra Bankson said ageing is a privilege and that faces tell stories.

Hamilton said she now lives fully for herself. She explained, 'I'm not trying to please anyone or prove anything'. She recalled advice from her daughter Josephine, who once said her mother's face 'is filled with joy'.

Hamilton said it shaped her view of beauty. She added that she now feels balanced, saying, 'I certainly feel like everything is a blessing right now'.