Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship has finally ended and she now has control over her personal life and finances. However, the songstress says her traumatic experience of having other people control her every move has made performing an uncomfortable experience.

In an emotional Instagram post, she said, "I'm pretty traumatized for life and yes I'm pissed as fuck and no I won't probably perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point."

The American singer-songwriter started the post by sharing her horrible experience of having no creative control over her music videos during her conservatorship. In fact, she shared that the only visual she liked from those 13 years was the one for "Work Bitch."

The singer also lamented over her unpleasant experiences working with photographers as abetted by her father, Jamie Spears, who was the one who served as the conservator of her estate from 2008 to 2021.

"...[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me ... just saying ... 2 day shoots for [a] new show in Vegas literally the worst ever ... and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour ... they never showed me any. I'd rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life." she wrote alongside an explicit photo where she closed her statement with an aggressive "kiss my God damn mother fucking ass."

While the "Toxic" singer had mentioned the possibility of her retiring from performing live before, this is the first time she's brought the subject up again since the end of her conservatorship. The closing night of her "Britney: Piece of Me" debut concert residency in 2017 was the last time she performed live.

Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart had this to say after the pop star emerged triumphant after years of legal difficulties, "After our hard-fought court battles and success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship last year, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next. For the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney. Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic person."