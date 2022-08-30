Britney Spears' conservatorship has finally ended, after 13 years of living under a legal arrangement where other people were in control over her personal life and finances.

Spears refused numerous interviews to share her conservatorship experience, even turning down the likes of Oprah Winfrey, who offered her "lots of money." She then surprised alert fans when a brutally honest 22-minute tell-all clip was posted as unlisted on the singer's YouTube account.

The clip, before it was deleted, contained only audio and no video. This voice memo was also shared on the singer's Twitter account before the tweet was also deleted.

The "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer's now deleted audio recording talked about her experiences over the past 15 years, her true feelings towards her family members and how she nearly fled the country with her "secret" boyfriend.

Her statement started with Britney explaining that she had held back what she really thought and felt about the conservatorship in previous interviews out of embarrassment about what other people would think.

She said, "I've always been scared of judgment. And the scepticism and the cynical people and their opinions of what people would actually think."

Britney's conservatorship started when she was 25. The songstress shared, "I was extremely young, I remember a lot of my friends texting me and calling me — and we were extremely close — and they wanted to see me. But what had happened, honestly, still to this day, I don't know what really I did, but [due to] the punishment of my father, I wasn't able to see anyone."

She also addressed the fan-led #FreeBritney movement, which revealed her unfortunate circumstances to a global audience. Britney stated, "The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything.

Britney singled out her mother, Lynn Spears, who could have gotten a lawyer to end the conservatorship but never did. The pop star said, "They literally killed me. They threw me away. That's what I felt like: 'My family threw me away.'"

Britney ended her statement with, "If you're a weird introvert oddball like me who feels alone a lot of the time, and you needed to hear a story like this today, know that my life has been far from easy and you're not alone."

The complete transcript of the 22-minute audio file can be read here.