Britney Spears uploaded an audio clip to Instagram on Monday, addressing her thoughts regarding the bombshell interview of her youngest son, Jayden Federline, over his mother's mental health.

The Princess of Pop's voice note is an incredibly candid and emotional, almost three minutes long confession of how she has felt she was "never good enough" for her children.

"Jayden, as you undermine my behaviour just like my whole family always has with, 'Hope she gets better, I will pray for her ... Pray for what?" the "Toxic" singer said.

The frustrated singer further shared, "I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears'] legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"

The pop icon revealed her frustrations over feeling like her children were only tolerating her because of the money. She said, "You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep. You would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn't shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf—king saint, it was still never good enough."

An emotional Britney finally revealed her true feelings about her children as she noted, "It saddens me that not one of you have valued me as a person. You've witnessed me and how my family has been to me, and that's all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something's wrong with me."

Britney Spears shares 15-year-old Jayden James and 16-year-old Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.