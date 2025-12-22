In the glossy world of the Beckham dynasty, where every 'like' and 'follow' is scrutinised with the intensity of a VAR decision, a single double-tap from the family matriarch appears to have triggered a digital blackout. What started as a mother's simple gesture of support for her son's culinary efforts has transformed into a heartbreaking social media exile.

Brooklyn Beckham, the 26-year-old eldest child of David and Victoria, has reportedly severed digital ties with his entire family—parents and siblings alike—after his mother 'liked' his recent roast chicken video. The seemingly innocuous act drew fans to the comments section to plead for a family reconciliation, a wave of public pressure that allegedly prompted Brooklyn to block them all.

A Family 'Heartbroken' As Brooklyn Beckham Severs Digital Ties

For David, 50, and Victoria, 51, the timing of this public snub could not be more painful. With the festive season approaching—a time usually defined by the Beckhams' coordinated pyjamas and countryside retreats—the couple are said to be 'understandably heartbroken'. A source told The US Sun that the move 'came out of the blue for them' and described the situation as 'devastating' in the lead-up to Christmas.

The fallout has also ignited tensions between the siblings. While David and Victoria have maintained a dignified silence, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham took to Instagram over the weekend to set the record straight. Addressing rumours that his parents had been the ones to initiate the snub, the Optics singer wrote: 'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.' He then added a stinging clarification: 'Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.'

Reports suggest that even 14-year-old Harper, who only recently joined the platform, was not spared from the mass blocking.

The Growing Distance Within the Beckham Family Dynasty

While the 'chicken incident' served as the immediate trigger, the rift appears to have much deeper roots. Throughout 2025, Brooklyn's absence from major family milestones has been a point of public speculation.

He was notably missing from David's 50th birthday celebrations in London and was the only sibling absent from Victoria's recent Netflix documentary. Sources close to the photographer-turned-chef suggest he has 'no interest' in making amends at present, choosing instead to focus on a 'peaceful, drama-free life' with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The irony, as noted by insiders, is that Brooklyn's desire to keep family issues private has resulted in the exact opposite. By taking such a public swipe at his relatives, he has invited the world to witness the internal combustion of the Beckham brand.

While Victoria is reportedly determined to focus on the 'family that wants to be there' this Christmas, the empty chair at the table in the Cotswolds will undoubtedly cast a long shadow over the festivities.