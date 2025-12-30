Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has spoken candidly about the emotional weight of the festive season as their family continues to navigate life following his dementia diagnosis, admitting that the holidays now carry both sadness and meaning.

The former model reflected on the challenges of celebrating Christmas with a loved one living with dementia in a blog post, explaining that moments once filled with simple joy are now inseparable from grief.

'I've learned that the holidays don't disappear when dementia enters your life. They change,' Heming-Willis wrote.

Willis' Old Christmas Celebrations

The 47-year-old mother of two shared that Bruce used to love celebrating Christmas before he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. The diagnosis came after the doctors told the Die Hard actor learned that he had primary progressive aphasia (PPA) in 2022.

'He loved this time of year- the energy, family time, the traditions,' she shared. 'He was the pancake-maker, the get-out-in-the-snow-with-the-kids guy, the steady presence moving through the house as the day unfolded,' Heming-Willis recalled.

She stated that while dementia could not erase those happy memories, it still leaves a space between the past and the present, which could be painful for the patient's loved ones.

She also admitted that she sometimes gets frustrated when doing typical chores, such as installing holiday lights, not because she was mad at her husband, but because she misses how Bruce used to handle the holiday preparations. She added that she felt annoyed at the fact that taking over his role for the holidays could make her feel devastated due to the changes.

Despite the changes, Willis' wife and primary caregiver will continue with their family tradition. They will continue wrapping gifts and eating breakfast together. But instead of waiting for Bruce to cook pancakes, she will be in-charge of cooking their favourite pancakes. She also added that she'll make sure everything will be as fun as before.

'There will almost certainly be tears because we can grieve and make room for joy. The joy doesn't cancel out the sadness. The sadness doesn't cancel out the joy. They coexist,' she added.

Bruce's Second Home

In September, Heming-Willis shared in an interview with People Magazine that they had to move her 70-year-old husband to a separate home to give him a calmer and more serene space.

She described the one-story home located near their present house as quiet, safe and comfortable with 24/7 care.

Moving him to a separate home also allowed their children, 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn, to be themselves without thinking of his welfare.

'We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs ... The kids can have playdates and sleepovers [again] and not have to walk around tiptoeing,' she added.

As Heming-Willis navigate their lives celebrating the holidays with a sick family member, she reminds those who are experiencing the same that change in the tradition does not mean you'll never be happy.

'And if this season feels heavy for you, please know that you're not alone. You're not doing it wrong. And there is no single "right" way to move through this time of year when dementia is part of your life. There is only your way. And that is enough,' the former actress said.