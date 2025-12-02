The World Health Organisation has officially acknowledged the role of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, commonly known as weight-loss jabs, in addressing the growing problem of obesity worldwide. In its first-ever guideline on the use of GLP-1 therapies, WHO described obesity as a chronic disease requiring lifelong care. Yet the agency cautioned that supply shortages could loom as demand surges worldwide.

'Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognises that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,' WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the organisation's official website.

'While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.'

Guideline Recommendations

Based on the new guidelines released by WHO, the GLP-1 jabs may be prescribed for the long-term treatment of obesity in adults, though pregnant women are excluded.

'While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health-system preparedness, and potential equity implications,' the organisation stated.

WHO also recommend intensive behavioural interventions to obese individuals taking the weight loss jabs. It may include structured interventions through a healthy diet and exercise programmes.

How the Weight Loss Shots Work

GLP-1 shots, including popular brands such as Ozempic and Wegovy for semaglutide and Mounjaro for tirzepatide, mimic the function of a natural hormone to slow down digestion, boost the feeling of fullness and curb appetite to help individuals feel less hungry and prevent the need to eat a lot.

These types of medications are prescription-only, meaning they can only be obtained if prescribed by a physician or a health care professional for those who really need them. Some of these medicines are available on the NHS under strict eligibility rules, while others can be accessed via private clinics or pharmacies.

Health experts warn about buying weight-loss jabs from unauthorised sources like social media or aesthetic centres. These sources may distribute counterfeit or toxic products, which individuals could end up obtaining over time.

The Need for Fair Access

WHO reiterated the need to give everyone equal access to these medications. 'Without deliberate policies, access to these therapies could exacerbate existing health disparities,' the organisation shared.

The health agency also called on pharmaceutical companies to act quickly to expand production and distribution. 'WHO developed the guideline in response to requests from its Member States looking to address the challenges posed by obesity. The process to develop the guideline involved extensive analysis of available evidence, and consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including people with lived experience,' the health agency stated.

The organisation added, 'The guideline calls on the global community to consider strategies to expand access, such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing, and voluntary licensing among others.'