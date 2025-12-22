Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, has turned to crowdfunding to pay for medical expenses in the Philippines following a life-saving leg amputation surgery.

The 81-year-old former lighting director went through a 'life or death' emergency operation after falling ill in his residence on the island of Cebu, where he relocated from Mexico earlier this year.

Staggering Hospital Costs

The Markle patriarch went under the knife early this month after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, saw his foot turn blue to black. The younger Markle told The Daily Mail that there was no other option for his father, except for removing the affected leg.

Speaking with the Mirror, Markle Jr said that they are forced to pay for his father's hospitalisation out of their own pockets since he does not have insurance in the Philippines, and his health insurance in the US will not cover any of his medical expenses.

GoFundMe Campaign Launched

A GoFundMe drive was set up by Markle Jr's friend, Sally Preston, to help the Markles pay for their Markle Sr's medical bills.

According to the campaign's description, Markle Sr is currently facing a lengthy and challenging road to recovery, with huge medical and care costs.

'Thomas has struggled with declining health for several years, battling heart issues, a previous stroke, circulation problems, and limited mobility. This most recent emergency has left him physically and emotionally shaken,' the description also said.

The campaign raised more than $6,500 (approximately £4,900) as of the morning of 22 December. Markle Jr said some people are donating to his father, and every little cent counts.

Markle Sr has been through several major health scares in recent years. He suffered from two heart attacks and a stroke in the past.

On Meghan's Involvement

Markle Jr lambasted the reports claiming that his half-sister, Meghan, married to Prince Harry, donated to the hospital where their father was treated.

'The one person who has the means to actually help and make a difference...no, nope, nothing. Even after the what, half million that my dad broke his a** for her clothes, her partying money, her partying supplies, her cars, her entertainment, her private schools, her trips, her college,' Markle Jr shared.

Meghan became estranged with her father after he staged paparazzi photos for a fee days before Meghan married Prince Henry at Windsor Castle in 2018. He was supposed to walk the Suits star down the aisle, but he suffered from two heart attacks before the royal wedding.

Meghan reportedly reached out to her father through email when he was still in the ICU, but it was not clear if she would help pay for his medical expenses.

The older Markle also appealed to his daughter to see him before something worse happens, and expressed his desire to meet his son-in-law and his grandchildren before he dies.

But a source told RadarOnline that the Duchess of Sussex has no further plans to visit him anytime soon.

'She has made it clear that she wants this exchange to stay private and has no intention of revisiting past issues. Privately, she is saying she will never see Thomas again in person,' the source said.