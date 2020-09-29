BTS has announced the release date of their new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" saying it "imparts a message of healing to the world" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Hit Entertainment, the agency handling the K-pop band, announced that the new album is slated for release at midnight EST on Nov. 20. The statement read: "The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.'"

The statement further noted that it is the first time that the seven-member boy band became involved in the overall production of the music, reports Variety.

"For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.," the statement read, adding that it "reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album."

"This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most 'BTS-ish' music yet," the statement declared. Behind the scenes videos from the album's creation are being shared on the band's YouTube channel "BangtanTV."

According to the announcement, the album will be printed in limited quantities for first-run print only- stocks and pre-order periods may vary by retailer. The report comes just weeks after RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga released their first English single "Dynamite," which broke YouTube records by scoring the most views in 24 hours in the platform's history. "Dynamite" also made history by becoming the first K-pop act ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for a weeklong special from Monday to Friday, Oct 22. The band will also perform an online concert "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" on Oct 10 and 11.

The band has also confirmed the speculations that they are collaborating with Jason Derulo for a remix of his song "Savage Love." BTS took to Twitter to confirm that the remix version will be releasing on Friday, Oct. 2.