K-pop boyband BTS has been invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly for a second time to deliver a special message of "hope" amidst a global pandemic.

The immensely-popular South Korean band which has a huge fan base all across the world will take to the podium at the 75th United Nations General Assembly this week to talk about "the difficulties that future generations will face due to COVID-19," reports The Korean Herald.

According to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, BTS' "message of hope" will be broadcast at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday during the high-level meeting of the "UN Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security." The UN group was formed by South Korea this year to discuss health security issues such as COVID-19 and involves 40 UN member states with South Korea, Denmark, Sierra Leone, Qatar, and Canada as co-chairs.

The 75th UN General Assembly is being held in a different manner this year due to the global pandemic. Instead of public meetings, the assembly will conduct primarily through virtual meetings and pre-recorded speeches.

The seven-member boy band consisting of RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jin was previously invited to speak at the 73rd General Assembly back in 2018. With their speech, the band had become the first K-pop group to speak at the UN.

The South Korean singers have worked with UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) since 2017 as part of the "Love Myself" campaign to end violence against youths.

The announcement of their second UN address comes just days after it was revealed that members of the boy band were the most-Tweeted-about music artists during the first six months of quarantine amid the COVID-19 crisis. The band was followed by Kanye West, Beyoncé, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, NCT, Bad Bunny, ATEEZ, Cardi B, and Harry Styles in the list which was based on tweets from March 1 to Sept. 1.

Over the past few months, the Bangtan Boys have remained connected with their fanbase, known as 'ARMY.' The band has made massive donations towards coronavirus relief efforts in South Korea as well as other parts of the world.