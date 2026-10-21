Burger King's new Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids' Meal is drawing in adult Sanrio collectors across the US, with some fans making trips to the chain purely to chase the six blind-box toys rather than the food.

Available from October 20 for a limited time, the kids' meal includes one of six mystery figures, including a special golden-coloured Hello Kitty. The collection is giving grown-up fans another reason to visit Burger King, even when the restaurant is not normally part of their routine.

Adults Admit They Couldn't Resist Burger King's Hello Kitty Toys

Some fans are already making trips to Burger King specifically for the Sanrio collaboration, even if the restaurant is not usually among their dining choices.

One X user admitted as much, writing, 'I never eat here but I couldn't resist.'

okay burger king ≽^•༚• ྀི≼ go off (i never eat here but i couldn't resist) https://t.co/UByy44G3Sy — 𝓬𝓵𝓸𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓼𝜗ৎ (@Cloberries2) October 21, 2026



Another fan appeared ready to make multiple visits to complete the collection, declaring, 'Guess who's gonna be going to Burger King until she gets the My Melody toy.'

The reactions highlight the appeal of the blind-box format, which keeps the contents a mystery until the packaging is opened. Fans hoping to find a particular character may have to try their luck more than once.

Another X user joked about using a Burger King app coupon to get two Hello Kitty and Friends blind boxes with a meal, writing, 'I question my life and I don't think my wife appreciates enough what I do for her.'

I just ate some Burger King Menus. It's 11:30 AM. There is a "Get 2 Hello Kitty & Friends Blind Boxes" Coupon with each menu. I question my life and I don't think my wife appreciates enough what I do for her 🥲 — Gengarharrha (@gengarharrha) October 21, 2026



The post offers a glimpse of how far some collectors may be willing to go to get the toys.

Six Surprise Hello Kitty Collectibles in Every Kids' Meal

The Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids' Meal is available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants across the US, while supplies last.

The collection features six figures: Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi and a special golden-coloured Hello Kitty. Each character sports a Burger King crown, while some figures also hold miniature versions of the chain's menu items.

The blind-box packaging means customers will not know which character they have received until they open it, adding an element of surprise for collectors hoping to complete the set.

The meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or four- or six-piece chicken nuggets, alongside fries or applesauce and a drink. Customers can also receive a Hello Kitty-themed crown while supplies last.

One Fan Hits the Golden Hello Kitty on the First Try

For collectors hoping to find the special figure, one fan has already shared a lucky first attempt.

An X user recounted visiting Burger King with their family after not having eaten a burger in a while. They said they had early access to the Sanrio collaboration through the app and pulled the golden Hello Kitty on their first try.

hadnt eaten a burger in a while, so i went to Burger King with my family, and because i had the app i had early access to the Sanrio collectible figure collab and pulled the golden Hello Kitty chase first try. neat i guess pic.twitter.com/81pORI40yJ — ShinyDisc (@TurlesFromDB) October 20, 2026

'Neat, I guess,' the user added.

While some fans are preparing for repeated visits in the hope of finding their favourite characters, this customer appears to have struck gold straight away.

The golden-coloured figure is part of the regular six-toy collection. However, Burger King has another golden Hello Kitty prize planned for a special event in California.

Golden Claw Machine Event Offering 14K Gold Hello Kitty Prize

The fast-food chain is taking the promotion beyond its kids' meals with a one-day Golden Claw Machine experience scheduled for Friday, October 23, in Downey, California.

The event will take place at the Burger King restaurant at 10014 Paramount Blvd., starting at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Fans can try their luck at the customised machine for a chance to grab a Hello Kitty toy, with one participant potentially winning a one-of-a-kind, 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine.

Purchasing a King Jr. Meal offers one way to participate, but a no-purchase entry method is also available. Interested participants can check the official rules posted at the restaurant for eligibility requirements and the free method of entry.

The event's gold-plated figurine is separate from the golden-coloured Hello Kitty toy included in the regular blind-box collection.

Meanwhile, the Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids' Meal remains available at participating Burger King restaurants across the US for a limited time, while supplies last.