Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in Los Angeles on Sunday, 18 October 2026, has prompted speculation about a possible family feud. The 29‑year‑old wore a Fantasy Bra reportedly worth $50 million (approximately £37 million), while her sister Kendall Jenner, 30, was absent from the event. Fans also questioned why Kendall had not publicly congratulated Kylie on her unexpected runway appearance.

For context, Kendall previously modelled for Victoria's Secret, making her younger sister's debut particularly noteworthy. Their mother, Kris Jenner, and Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, reportedly watched from the audience. Kim and Khloé Kardashian also celebrated Kylie on Instagram, leaving Kendall's apparent silence under scrutiny.

Kylie's Fantasy Bra Moment Sparks Questions Over Sisterly Rift

Kylie surprised viewers when she appeared wearing a diamond-studded Fantasy Bra created in collaboration with luxury jewellery company Jacob & Co.

According to The US Sun, she became the first non-Angel to wear the coveted design. She completed her outfit with a white thong, sheer miniskirt and oversized angel wings. Her appearance placed her alongside established models including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk.

However, attention soon shifted towards Kendall, who neither participated in the show nor reportedly attended to support her sister.

The supermodel also appeared not to have acknowledged Kylie's debut on Instagram, despite their sisters Kim and Khloé posting about the occasion.

Her absence prompted questions among Kardashian followers, although no evidence has emerged establishing a disagreement between the siblings.

Kendall Jenner's Silence Divides Kardashian Fans

A Reddit discussion about the sisters attracted speculation that Kylie had overshadowed Kendall's previous achievements in modelling.

'There is no way Kendall is not seething at Kylie being in the show,' one commenter wrote.

The user also claimed Kendall had auditioned repeatedly before securing her earlier Victoria's Secret opportunities, unlike Kylie.

'Kendall broke that ceiling and then Kylie stole her thunder. Things must be so so toxic between them now,' the commenter added.

Another suggested Kendall and Kim might feel jealous, while a third questioned how Kendall would feel about her sister receiving such a prominent opportunity.

The comments remain personal opinions rather than evidence of a family dispute.

Some users also alleged that Kylie had purchased her runway position. However, the original report provided no evidence supporting that accusation.

The controversy nevertheless highlights the comparisons surrounding the sisters' careers. Kendall established herself in professional modelling, while Kylie built her public profile through television, beauty and business ventures.

Their different career paths have become central to the online discussion, particularly given the prestige traditionally associated with the Fantasy Bra.

Kylie's Casting Rekindles Victoria's Secret Backlash

The speculation emerged alongside wider criticism of Victoria's Secret's decision to feature influencers instead of some established runway models.

According to the report, former Angels Romee Strijd, Frida Aesen and Lais Ribeiro had revealed that they were rejected from the show.

Some disappointed viewers reportedly threatened to boycott the event over its casting decisions.

One Reddit commenter questioned why experienced Angels had missed out while Kylie received a prominent runway opportunity.

The criticism reflected concerns about celebrity influence in fashion, although the source provided no evidence that Kylie personally influenced the casting decisions.

The show also featured performances by KATSEYE, Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae.

Kendall's Gala Night Raises More Questions About No‑Show

Kendall and Kim attended the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the evening before Kylie's runway debut.

Kendall wore a strapless black-and-white polka-dot custom Maison Valentino gown, matching heels and Cartier jewellery. She completed the look with a sleek updo.

She subsequently shared photographs of her outfit on Instagram, attracting praise from followers.

Images from the gala also showed Kendall alongside actor Jacob Elordi, whom the original report described as her rumoured boyfriend.

However, attending the gala does not explain Kendall's absence from the following evening's fashion show.

Kim also attended the gala but later publicly celebrated Kylie's runway appearance.

The original report included no statements from Kylie, Kendall or Kris Jenner addressing the alleged family tension. Their reasons for Kendall's absence therefore remain unclear.