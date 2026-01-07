Calls to ban Tesla Cybertrucks on public roads in the United States have gained fresh urgency after the tragic death of 14-year-old Malachi James in a Christmas Day hit-and-run collision.

The teenager's family and supporters say the incident highlights growing concerns about the safety of the futuristic electric trucks, which feature heavy, angular designs and limited pedestrian visibility. Safety advocates also argue that the Cybertruck's size and unique shape could make it especially dangerous in urban and residential areas.

Local authorities and lawmakers are facing renewed pressure to act. Some are calling for stricter regulations or even a temporary ban until safety tests and design modifications can ensure that the vehicles do not pose serious risks. The debate is reigniting concerns about balancing innovation with public safety.

Tragedy on Christmas Night

Malachi James, a freshman at Middletown High School, was killed when a black Tesla Cybertruck struck the Toyota Camry, carrying him and three family members, head-on on Cornwall Street just after 9 p.m. on 25 December, NBC Connecticut reported.

Three others, his father Thomas, sister Christiana and three-year-old niece Vaniya, were critically injured and remain in hospital. Family accounts and police reports say the Cybertruck driver fled on foot before officers arrived.

Family and community members have since rallied for justice and demanded the driver be found.

'This is heartbreaking for me', Malachi's mother Holli Holloway said at a vigil in Hartford. 'It's the new year's coming in and I'm not going to have my son with me'.

Community Outcry and Demand for Accountability

At a memorial service near the crash site, clergy, friends and relatives called on the suspect to surrender and urged witnesses to come forward. Speakers stressed the emotional toll of the silence on the family, and held prayers for Malachi's memory.

'For the person that did this, I hope they don't think they can run and hide', Malachi's uncle Spenser McGhee said.

GoFundMe pages launched to support funeral costs and assist the injured family members have attracted widespread sympathy. One fundraising site described Malachi as a 'shining light wherever he went'.

Safety Concerns and Calls for a Ban

Malachi's relatives have seized on the tragedy to renew calls for a ban on Tesla Cybertrucks on public roads. In an interview with WTNH, family members argued the vehicle's size and design make it unsuitable for regular street use and pose heightened danger to smaller vehicles and pedestrians.

Critics echo broader regulatory concerns. The Tesla Cybertruck has faced scrutiny in Europe, where authorities have said it does not meet pedestrian safety standards and cannot be approved for road use without extensive modifications.

The Debate Over Cybertruck Safety

Tesla's Cybertruck has a distinctive stainless-steel exoskeleton and angular design, features that have drawn criticism from safety advocates and regulators. In the United Kingdom and European Union, the vehicle's pedestrian impact performance and weight have been cited as reasons it cannot be readily certified or registered for road use, Daily Mail noted.

Supporters of the vehicle point to its mixed performance evaluations. Although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US has awarded the Cybertruck a five-star crash rating in certain categories, critics say official scores do not fully address real-world collision dynamics with vulnerable road users.

Critics also highlight frequent recalls and safety complaints, including issues with exterior panels and component detachments, which Tesla has moved to address.

Looking Ahead

The Hartford police continue to investigate and have appealed to the public for information on the hit-and-run driver. No arrests have been made, and authorities have released few details about the suspect.

As the community mourns Malachi's death, his family's campaign to restrict or ban Tesla Cybertrucks from public roads adds to an ongoing and broader conversation about road and automotive safety, technology vehicle regulation and accountability in fatal crashes.