It was unveiled to great fanfare as a rugged, affordable truck for the future. With its affordable price tag, the Tesla Cybertruck was a dream for many. Years of waiting, however, have seen that dream turn into a different reality.

Now, after a series of setbacks and quality issues, the once-modest price has more than tripled, leaving many to wonder if this futuristic vehicle is still worth the wait.

A Price Tag That Defies Logic

Tesla's most costly Cybertruck model just got a substantial $15,000 (£11091.39) price rise, coming at a time when the electric pickup is still struggling with underwhelming sales and notable recalls.

Tesla's most powerful Cyberbeast variant now has a price of $114,990 (£85026.62), an audacious step considering the vehicle's bumpy debut and the increasing number of competitors.

According to a report by Reuters, the higher price is linked to the introduction of a new 'Luxe Package' that provides buyers with Supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to Tesla's charging stations.

The steep price jump demonstrates the vast difference between the current cost and CEO Elon Musk's 2019 announcement of a roughly $40,000 (£29577.05) starting price for the unique-looking vehicle.

The Problem with Performance

After years of postponements, the Cybertruck finally debuted in late 2023. Still, Tesla had already moved on from the affordable goal, with the entry-level model starting at $60,990 (£45097.60), over 50% more than what Musk first proposed.

This most recent price increase puts the premium model at almost triple the cost of the original plan, showing how much Tesla has failed to meet its founder's bold pricing goals.

At the same time, rival companies are gaining on Tesla by giving customers more appealing prices. With some of their models starting at a lower cost, both Ford's F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet's Silverado EV are increasing the pressure on Tesla as it continues to raise its prices.

The choice to raise prices seems at odds with the Cybertruck's poor market results. In fact, Tesla has been giving out considerable discounts of roughly $10,000 (£7394.26) to clear out its slow-moving stock.

Recalls Tell a Different Story

The sales numbers present a harsh picture for the company that used to lead the conversation on electric vehicles. The pickup truck makes up a tiny part of Tesla's total deliveries, with demand for it clearly falling due to worries about its quality.

The fact that Tesla won't reveal how many Cybertrucks have been delivered means observers have had to use recall information to figure out the troubling sales performance.

The recall of about 46,000 vehicles in March, made between the November 2023 launch and February 2025, shows that total sales are nowhere near what Tesla hoped for in terms of production.

The recall covers vehicles delivered over a period of more than a year. Yet, the number of affected trucks is far lower than the ambitious production figures Musk had promised.

A Promise That Can't Be Kept

The head of Tesla had previously claimed the company could produce over 125,000 Cybertrucks each year, with the possibility of reaching 250,000 in 2025. Looking at the latest sales figures, those goals now seem increasingly unrealistic.

While Musk had cautioned that getting the unusual truck into production would be tough, the problems have turned out to be far worse than anyone expected.

A Troubled Reputation

Plagued by multiple recalls and constant quality concerns, the Cybertruck's poor launch has hurt its appeal to customers. The vehicle's divisive style — defined by its angular shape and stainless steel body — created a big stir and secured hundreds of thousands of pre-orders.