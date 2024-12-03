A small Canadian town has been fined £7,800 ($10,000) for its refusal to recognise Pride Month or fly the rainbow flag, sparking national debate over inclusion and tradition. Emo, a township of approximately 1,300 residents located near the Minnesota border, has also been ordered to provide mandatory human rights training to its mayor and council members following a legal complaint.

Controversial Decision Draws Criticism

The dispute began in May 2020 when Borderland Pride, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, requested that the town formally declare June as Pride Month and fly the rainbow flag. During a council meeting to review the request, Mayor Harold McQuaker made remarks that later became central to the case. He stated, "There's no flag being flown for the other side of the coin... there's no flags being flown for the straight people," as reported by National Post.

McQuaker, along with council members Harrold Boven and Warren Toles, voted against the motion, defeating it 3-2. Critics viewed the decision as a step backward for inclusion, with Borderland Pride Co-Chair Douglas Judson describing the move as "extremely disappointing."

Tribunal Ruling and Financial Penalties

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario ruled in November 2024 that the town's actions violated provincial human rights codes. Tribunal Vice-Chair Karen Dawson stated that the mayor's remarks were "demeaning and disparaging" to the LGBTQ community, constituting discrimination under the law.

As part of the ruling, the township was fined £7,800 ($10,000), with Mayor McQuaker personally fined an additional £3,900 ($5,000). These penalties were less than what Borderland Pride initially sought, which included £11,800 ($15,000) from the township and £7,800 ($10,000) from each councillor who voted against the proclamation.

Defending Tradition Amid Backlash

In a 2020 interview, Mayor McQuaker defended his decision, citing Emo's predominantly Christian values and claiming the vote reflected the majority opinion of the residents. "Democracy is made up of all different people, and the majority rules," he told TB News Watch. He also stated that Emo's flag policy only permits the display of the Canadian, provincial, and municipal flags.

"We have three flags, and I'm proud of all three of them," McQuaker said. However, critics argue that the refusal to recognise Pride Month undermines efforts to foster inclusivity.

The Price of Intolerance

Borderland Pride announced that one-third of the fine would be donated to the Emo Public Library, contingent upon the library hosting a "drag story time event" at a date chosen by the organisation.

The group has a history of holding individuals and communities accountable for discriminatory actions. In August 2024, Borderland Pride won a £27,300 ($35,000) settlement in a small claims court case against a man who labelled one of their drag shows a "pedophile show" on social media.

Douglas Judson, director of Borderland Pride, vowed to continue pursuing legal action against discrimination, stating, "People aren't going to stop behaving this way until there are real consequences," as reported by Dougall Media.

A National Debate Over Inclusion

Emo's case is reminiscent of past controversies in Ontario. In 1995, Hamilton Mayor Bob Morrow was fined £3,900 ($5,000) for refusing to proclaim Gay Pride Week. That same year, London, Ontario, was fined £7,800 ($10,000) for not officially recognising Pride Weekend. Despite these precedents, McQuaker and the Emo council reportedly ignored warnings about potential legal repercussions.

Borderland Pride argued that symbolic proclamations like Pride Month are now routine in larger cities such as Toronto and Hamilton. "These are basic gestures of inclusion and support," Judson said. "They shouldn't be controversial."