Hugo D Almonte is a Dominican-American rapper, singer, and actor known for his unapologetic personality and cultural influence in music. Born on January 20, 1996, in New York City, Almonte blends his Dominican roots with modern genres, producing hits like VA HABLAR and QUE PASÓ from his 2023 debut album EL CAN SE ACABO. In 2021, Almonte publicly came out as bisexual, a decision that showcased his commitment to authenticity and resonated with fans. While his talent has earned him praise, it's his controversial outing of fellow artist Khalid that has ignited widespread debate.

The Outing of Khalid: How It Happened

According to the Daily Mail, in November 2024, Hugo D Almonte set social media alight with posts that left little room for ambiguity about his past relationship with R&B singer Khalid. Hugo first posted, "One of your favourite gay R&B singers sucked my d***, and it was really bad," a comment that immediately sparked speculation. He then doubled down with another explosive tweet: "I was dating this dumb a** singer. He's ugly as f***, but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him. Like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you, dumb a**?"

Hugo's posts revealed not only the existence of their relationship but also his frustrations with how it ended. Alleging that Khalid had lied about Hugo breaking into his home post-breakup, Almonte shared a selfie of the two cuddling to confirm their connection. The image, paired with the caption, "B**** a** [ninja emoji] lied and said that I broke into his house 'cause I didn't want him," left no doubt about whom he was targeting. All of said posts have since been deleted.

Khalid's Response: A Graceful Reclaiming of His Truth

Hours after Almonte's posts went viral, Khalid—known for chart-topping hits like Location and Young, Dumb & Broke—responded on X (formerly Twitter). In a simple yet defiant tweet, Khalid wrote, "[LGBTQIA+ pride flag]!!! there y'all go. Next topic please lol." He later added, "I got outted [sic], and the world still continues to turn. Let's get this straight (lmao), I am not ashamed of my sexuality!" Khalid's decision to reclaim the narrative was widely praised, with fans applauding his candour and resilience.

One fan commented, "The closet was glass, baby... It's not about who you love; it's about your artistry!" Khalid echoed this sentiment, replying, "I wasn't hiding anything! It's just not any of your business." Despite the grace with which Khalid handled the situation, the outing highlighted the challenges LGBTQ+ artists still face in maintaining control over their personal stories.

Why Outing is Harmful: Parallels with Rebel Wilson's Experience

This incident brings attention to the broader issue of outing someone against their will, a violation that has far-reaching emotional and psychological consequences. In a similar case in 2022, Australian actor Rebel Wilson was pressured to publicly disclose her same-sex relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma after a journalist at the Sydney Morning Herald threatened to publish the story without her consent. Wilson later described the experience as "a very hard situation" that forced her to come out before she was ready.

Outing is a power play that disregards the deeply personal nature of coming out, which can take years or even decades for some individuals. As Eleanor Morgan wrote for The Guardian, "Allowing any individual—regardless of fame or fortune—to control their own narrative is one of the most basic" rights society should uphold.

The Fallout for Hugo D Almonte

While Hugo D Almonte has always been bold and unfiltered, his decision to publicly expose Khalid's sexuality without consent drew widespread criticism. Many accused him of being reckless and self-serving, overshadowing the conversation about privacy and consent in the LGBTQ+ community. Hugo's actions also reignited debates about how LGBTQ+ celebrities are often denied the opportunity to come out on their own terms, a violation that can have profound impacts on mental health and self-image.

Hugo D Almonte's talent and artistry remain undeniable, but his controversial outing of Khalid serves as a reminder of the ethical responsibilities that come with public influence. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, incidents like this underline the importance of respecting privacy and allowing individuals the space to define their own narratives.