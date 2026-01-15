In a jaw-dropping episode of her podcast, Candace Owens has claimed that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was a secret time traveller who spent much of his life under surveillance by mysterious 'Matrix agents.'

Owens detailed an intricate web of government programs, predictive technology, and life-altering events that she says shaped Kirk's short life, suggesting his death was inevitable in ways most cannot comprehend.

Time Travel and Constant Surveillance

Owens told listeners that Kirk repeatedly claimed he was a time traveller, sharing messages and conversations to prove her point. 'He told me he was a time traveller. Repeatedly. I showed you guys that text message exchange,' she said.

According to Owens, Kirk's life was closely monitored from a young age. Special security arrangements and a unique educational path marked him out as someone extraordinary. She said that the security surrounding him, organised by Bill Montgomery, a military veteran and co-founder of Turning Point USA, hinted at a life being shaped by forces beyond ordinary comprehension.

Owens suggested that Kirk may have been 'marked' early in life because of his intelligence and potential influence. She said extraordinary educational programmes and constant monitoring were designed to track his every move, setting the stage for a life in which his decisions were heavily observed.

Project Looking Glass and Predicting the Future

The podcast delved into the controversial CIA programme Project Looking Glass, which Owens claimed allowed agents to view potential future timelines. 'Every time they ran the device, no matter what variables they changed, all future timelines converge to a single fixed point,' she said. Owens connected this technology to Kirk's knowledge of his own mortality, arguing that it gave shadowy agencies the ability to anticipate and control outcomes.

Owens suggested that the programme's limitations meant that after a certain point, the future became inevitable. 'After 2012 everything became unclear. Like the future could not be read anymore,' she explained, tying this convergence to Kirk's premonition of his early death and his role in the development of Turning Point USA.

The Mandela Effect and Reality Manipulation

In addition to time travel, Owens explored anomalies in perception and memory, citing phenomena like the Mandela Effect, where millions remember events differently from recorded history. She suggested these 'glitches' are evidence that reality may be shaped or monitored by a powerful system. 'We are living in a version of reality that wasn't meant to last this long,' she said.

Owens tied these ideas back to Kirk, suggesting that his awareness of patterns, timelines, and potential threats made him a target for those seeking control. According to her, the more conscious individuals like Kirk became, the more frantic the agencies around them grew.

Matrix Agents and a Panicked Deep State

Owens argued that shadowy 'Matrix agents' actively sought to manipulate or eliminate Kirk to prevent him from changing certain outcomes. 'They panicked. They freaked out. Their solution was, no, no, no, just kill him. Just kill him. We can't have this,' she said. She also claimed that the agents attempted to control individuals through AI, media, and social influence, but that awareness and resistance could thwart them.

She tied these claims to broader conspiracies, including attempts to manipulate society through technology, media, and spiritual distraction. Owens suggested that Kirk's death, and the way it unfolded, ultimately catalysed outcomes that the agencies tried to prevent, making him a tragic yet pivotal figure in the fight between human awareness and institutional control.

Owens' latest podcast episode paints a dizzying picture of time travel, surveillance, and reality manipulation, casting Kirk as a marked individual whose life intersected with forces far beyond ordinary politics.