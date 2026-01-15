Candace Owens has delivered a revelation that has left both her followers and her critics stunned.

During a recent broadcast of her YouTube show, the conservative firebrand claimed to have been visited by the late Charlie Kirk in a series of vivid, recurring dreams, a haunting narrative that suggests the Turning Point USA founder's restless soul is currently trapped in purgatory following a 'shocking betrayal'.

Kirk, who was tragically assassinated at the age of 31 during a campus event in Utah on 10 September 2025, has become the subject of intense speculation and conspiracy theories within right-wing circles.

Owens, 36, has been at the forefront of these discussions, but her latest claims move beyond forensic analysis and into the realm of the spiritual. She described a scene in which a distressed Kirk appeared to her, urgent and desperate to deliver a final message.

Candace Owens GOES BACK to Dream Land‼️😴



Candace Owens PROMISED her fans that she would release evidence to PROVE her Egyptian planes theory was right.



Candace Owens PROMISED she had more bombshells about Fort Huachuca that would FINALLY crack the case.



Did she keep her… pic.twitter.com/nPKV0KBh2P — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) January 13, 2026

The Purgatory Prophecy: Candace Owens And The Betrayal Revelation

According to Owens, the dreams began as a series of muffled encounters where she struggled to hear the voice of her former colleague. 'Charlie said to me, 'I don't have much time,' Owens shared, recounting the ordeal to her audience with emotional clarity.

In the dream, Kirk allegedly insisted that he had been 'betrayed' by multiple people and that the truth of his final moments was being actively concealed.

For weeks, Owens says she was haunted by these visitations, unable to identify the faces of those Kirk alluded to. However, by the third week after his death, she claimed one figure emerged with startling precision.

'It wasn't until the third week after his death that finally one face came through this dream,' she explained. 'It came through as clear as day around the corner of the restaurant, and it was Andrew Kolvet.'

Kolvet, a high-ranking executive producer for The Charlie Kirk Show and a key spokesperson for Turning Point USA, was the man Owens felt compelled to confront. She reportedly sent him a message detailing the dream, stating her belief that Kirk's soul remains in purgatory because the full story of his 'betrayal' has not been told.

Kolvet, notably, has not responded to these public overtures, leaving the claim to hang in the air of the conservative digital ecosystem.

The Piers Morgan Confrontation: Profiteering Or Pursuit Of Truth?

The narrative took an even more combative turn when Owens appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored. In a heated exchange that has since gone viral, Morgan accused Owens of 'weaponising' the grief of Kirk's family and profiting from the spread of 'falsehoods'. Drawing a sharp parallel to previous high-profile defamation cases, Morgan did not mince his words.

'When Sandy Hook happened, and Alex Jones began weaponizing the Sandy Hook tragedy and weaponizing the grief of the poor parents who lost their children... it turned out he had been spewing deliberate lies,' Morgan told her.

'He ended up with a billion-dollar defamation finding against him. There are, as you know, a lot of people... who say that's exactly what you've been doing with Erika Kirk.'

Owens, however, remained defiant. She dismissed the notion that she was using Kirk's death to increase her YouTube revenue or to eclipse her late friend's influence. 'Come on, Piers. Money on YouTube? Are you kidding me?' she retorted, insisting that her primary motivation was seeking justice for a friend she believed had been silenced.

Despite the backlash from Kirk's widow, Erika, and the wider Turning Point USA community, Owens appears committed to her paranormal pursuit of the truth, even if that truth is currently only found in her sleep.