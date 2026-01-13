Candace Owens is still fixated on Charlie Kirk months after his assassination, and her latest claims have taken an even stranger turn. She now says she has vivid dreams in which Charlie names supposed conspirators, further inflaming tensions with his widow, Erika Kirk, and fuelling a growing pile of baseless theories.

Her insistence that the killing was an 'inside job' has put former Turning Point USA colleagues in the crosshairs without evidence, and pushed Erika to push back publicly.

Candace Owens has finally revealed the contents of her dreams where Charlie Kirk told her he was betrayed.



While eating hummus in Israel at Netanyahu’s wife's funeral, Charlie apparently revealed his friend and producer Andrew Kolvet as the one responsible for his betrayal.… pic.twitter.com/5ZHo9o6oH4 — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) January 13, 2026

Owens' 'Vivid Dreams' and the Andrew Kolvet Claim

On her podcast, Owens claimed she has been having recurring, highly detailed dreams about Charlie, which she interprets as messages about what 'really' happened to him. In these dreams, she says, Charlie tells her that multiple people betrayed him and hints that more than one person was involved in his assassination, even though Tyler Robinson has already been identified as his killer.

But after asking Charlie multiple times about who could've been involved in his assassination, Owens said that her former boss eventually gave a name: Andrew Kolvet.

Owens was surprised by what Charlie told her in her dream. So, when she woke up, she immediately sent Kolvet a text message. Owens told Kolvet that she thinks he knows more than what he is telling them. However, Kolvet never responded to Owens.

Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, has not been linked by any evidence to the murder and has not been charged with anything.

A Pattern of Unproven Theories

This is not the first time Owens has floated claims that go far beyond the established facts of the case. She has previously suggested that Robinson could not have been the shooter, questioning press photos of him and suggesting they were altered because he appeared to look different from one angle to another. She has also argued that whoever killed Charlie could not have acted alone and alleged that Robinson only came forward because he feared the FBI would come to his house and kill him.

Owens has also portrayed the assassination as a deep conspiracy, repeatedly implying that insiders or government actors were involved.

Erika Kirk Pushes Back

During her interview with Fox News, Charlie's wife expressed her frustration toward Owens and all the conspiracy theories she has been spreading. Erika said that no one, especially Owens, can come after her family.

'Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love, because, somehow, they're in on this? No,' she said.

Erika has also had to swat down Owens' outlandish claims. The latter once claimed that Erika was being followed by Egyptian aeroplanes for many years. However, Erika debunked the claims and said that she and the Egyptian aeroplanes have never been in the same place at the same time.