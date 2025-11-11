CNN just published what it describes as 'receipts' to refute Candace Owens' allegation that the network violated her request not to discuss the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an interview.

Candace Owens claimed via her social media channels that her team explicitly asked CNN and interviewer Elle Reeve not to bring up Kirk, who died in September under controversial circumstances. According to a screenshot she shared, her team indicated three questions about logistics and instructed, 'we didn't want to discuss Kirk's death,' according to Primetimer.

However, the network responded by releasing a copy of the email chain in which they asked Owens whether she still preferred to skip the Kirk topic or not.

'If she does want to discuss him, I'd certainly be interested in talking about that. It's a big part of her background and is also related to some of the divides within MAGA,' Reeves' email read.

In that reply, Owens's team did not forbid the discussion entirely. Rather, they said that talking about Kirk wouldn't be a problem as long as it is done 'in a tasteful way'.

Based on this, CNN contends that Owens did indeed consent to cover the topic and thus the network claims it did not breach any previously agreed terms.

What Was Said in the Interview?

During the televised segment, Owens made several bold claims about Charlie Kirk's death. She argued she didn't believe that the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, acted alone, and suggested federal messages might have been 'made up out of thin air' due to their lack of timestamps.

These remarks sparked widespread online reaction, with some viewers accepting her suspicions and others criticising the speculative nature of her assertions.

When asked why she thinks the messages were made up, Owens claimed that it sounded like the words were from 1822. She also mentioned that the messages were released via Discord, but Reeves stressed that they were sent out as text messages.

Reeves further pried by asking if Owens had any proof to support her claims. And the American commentator and author alleged that she has 'leaks'.

Why the Dispute Matters

At its core, the clash raises questions about journalistic ethics, guest consent, and topic boundaries. Owens insists she drew a line to protect the memory of Kirk and maintain control over her narrative, whereas CNN argues that discussion of Kirk was both relevant and cleared in advance.

The broader issue addresses how much pre-interview negotiation controls the scope of an on-air discussion and where networks draw the line when a guest later claims a topic was off-limits.

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens' Text Messages

On another occasion, Owens also referenced one of the many text messages that she still has from Kirk.

According to The Hindusan Times, Kirk previously messaged Owens about Ben Shapiro trying to put an end to their careers.

'The Ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit... He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly higher... And he is sending his incestuous brother to go try and kill us. His respect amongst movement fighters is quite low,' Kirk's text message read.

Owens replied to Kirk's text message by acknowledging that she has kept over 300 from her good friend.

'One of about 300 that I have. I have to think Charlie is in heaven laughing at the sheer audacity of Ben calling me 'evil' and presenting himself as Charlie's defender,' she said.