Conservative commentator Candace Owens has escalated her public campaign regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, questioning the behaviour of his associates and threatening to expose alleged complicity within the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) leadership.

Her ongoing series of allegations, which blend logistical speculation with direct accusations against Kirk's inner circle, has deepened the schism within the conservative movement, forcing allies and donors to navigate a complex landscape of grief and suspicion.

Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories Continue to Circulate

Owens has focused much of her recent commentary on a video filmed in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Owens questioned why a TPUSA employee's initial reaction to seeing him shot in front of a crowd is to take a selfie video.

'They shot Charlie. He's dead,' the employee said in the controversial clip. For Owens, the employee's instinct did not make sense.

The conservative podcaster also made claims about an Egyptian Air Force jet that was allegedly in Utah around the time of Charlie's assassination. She claimed that there could have been an elite airborne operation, especially with the sighting of several men in maroon shirts.

Threats to 'Name Names'

Last week, Owens also threatened to release the names of everyone from TPUSA who are allegedly involved in Charlie's killing. On X, she said that she received crucial information that will turn the investigation upside down.

'I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me. I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogised him on stage. Yes, I will be naming names and providing evidence for my claims. And I am making a personal plea to every well-meaning person who donated to this God-forsaken organisation to request a refund. You were lied to. And leadership knew,' she wrote.

I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me.



I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage.



Yes I will be naming names… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2025

Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk Over Livestream Issue

Owens has also clashed with Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, on multiple occasions. Most recently, she slammed the widow for scheduling a livestream without consulting her first.

Erika's team wanted to hold a livestream with Owens so that the latter could directly address her allegations while on camera. Owens initially accepted the invitation but later backed out because she was told that the meeting would be in person.

Some people became convinced that Owens just didn't want to come face-to-face with Erika. But the commentator later explained that she wanted the meeting to take place virtually.

'It has been decided by the public that the best response for this is for my team to livestream your livestream and provide commentary. Since you already picked our regular podcasting time, we look forward to providing live responses to your 'once and for all' answers,' she wrote.

Erika Kirk Doesn't Look Like She's Grieving?

Last month, Owens also blamed Erika for the conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's death. She said that a lot of people are convinced that Charlie is still alive because Erika doesn't look like a grieving wife.

On Facebook, several people came to Erika's defense and stressed the fact that everyone grieves differently.

Candace just said that the people who believe Charlie Kirk is still alive actually aren’t crazy because they’re just reacting to Erika’s “lack of grieving,” so it’s totally normal to believe he’s...

'I lost a spouse, and I can tell you that everyone grieves differently. I am a private person when it comes to my emotional feelings, and I don't want to express it in front of others. I put on a brave face for others and break down when alone. Nobody knows what she goes thru when she goes home and closes the door. People just love to judge,' one person wrote.

'She didn't say Erika - but others have. My thought on that is, Erika & Charlie's faith made it easier for her to accept Charlie's death, knowing he is with our Lord in Heaven,' another person wrote.

As of writing, none of Owens' claims have been proven to be accurate.