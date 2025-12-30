Political commentator Candace Owens clarified claims made by fellow Conservative pundit Nick Fuentes about how Russell Brand was involved in her meeting her husband, George Farmer. The comments come amidst an ongoing online feud between Fuentes and Owens.

Owens, in a post on X, explained how the actor-comedian, was involved in her love story with her husband. She clarified the story in response to Fuentes, who seemed to claim that Farmer was linked to known Scientologist and jeweler to the Royal Family John Mappin. Owens stated that while Brand never formally introduced them, he is considered 'a part of our love story' because a three-hour podcast recording with him made her late for the dinner where she properly met her future husband.

'Three Hours Late to Dinner'

'I told the truth here: I was running late to dinner with George because I was up doing Russell Brand's podcast,' Owens continued. 'Russell Brand was a leftie back then. George did not meet him then and did not know him otherwise.'

The couple previously mentioned Brand in an episode of Owens' podcast, where Owens described their love story as similar to a 'romcom.'

'It was his Under the Skin podcast,' recalled Owens, sharing that the recording was initially supposed to take one hour. 'It ended up being three hours of filming. And you had a friend, Paul Joseph Watson, who was a mutual friend, but I had never met him.'

'He and I were supposed to meet up to finally meet off of the internet just to say hi to each other,' Owens continued. 'And he never told me that he had actually organised an entire dinner for me and Charlie Kirk with about 30 people. So I had no idea that there was a dinner being thrown in my honour in which he kind of pawned it off to you to organise a dinner.'

'So I arrive three hours late. My assistant informs me that there are a bunch of people waiting for me. I get out of Russell Brand's house and I was very apologetic when I arrived three hours late because I like to be punctual. And I sat next to you,' said Owens.

Feud With Fuentes and Alex Jones

The post marks the latest in Fuentes and Owens' feud and part of a larger online conversation where Owens responded to a claim that her husband is an MI6 Agent. Alex Jones, another right-wing pundit known for pushing conspiracy theories, claimed that Farmer is an MI6 Agent. Owens responded, citing that she and Farmer initially met through Watson. Fuentes then cited that Mappin claimed to have introduced Owens and Farmer to each other, which Owens further responded.

Alex Jones telling his audience my husband is MI6 is hilarious.

Guess he left the part out where I met my husband through infowars host Paul Joseph Watson.

Here’s a picture from that fateful night in December of 2018! Thank you Alex! 🙏😂 https://t.co/X8ztsEYbPP pic.twitter.com/6q0HZDozNw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2025

'For the record: I asked Charlie to find an excuse to go to London. Charlie had been emailing with John Mappin about Brexit and the need for political change in the UK. John Mappin set up an event for us to speak with about 250 people in attendance (full event is available online. You can literally watch every second of it.),' said Owens at the time, further citing that her husband was also 'involved in politics' thus his friend got them two tickets to Mappin's event.

'At the conclusion of the event, George jumped in the photo line so yes technically, I met George briefly at John and Irina's event and had no idea he was going to be with PJW the following night. I had personally messaged PJW to meet up while I was in London bc I had done his show a few times,' Owens added, noting that the dinner she was late for took place the following night.