Raising capital remains a defining challenge for entrepreneurs across Europe. According to Slush's 2025 Startup Struggle Survey, nearly 60% of European founders cite fundraising as their number one obstacle to growth. Tanka, an AI-native platform built for startups, believes its latest product can fundamentally change that dynamic.

The AI Agent acts as an intelligent co-pilot throughout the fundraising journey. By integrating with everyday tools like Slack, Gmail and Notion, it builds a persistent, evolving knowledge base that understands each startup's unique context. This allows founders to produce business plans, fine-tune pitch decks, rehearse with AI-driven investor simulations, and even request introductions to almost 100 venture capital firms through Tanka's partnership with GRAB Ventures.

Unlike generic AI productivity apps, Tanka's strength lies in its EverMemOS technology: a memory-native AI engine that retains and organises company knowledge over time. This persistent memory enables the Fundraising Agent to deliver more personalised, context-aware support, turning what is often a fragmented process into a structured and accelerated experience.

'Fundraising is the single hardest and most time-consuming job for founders, especially today,' says Kisson Lin, CEO of Tanka. 'With the Fundraising Agent, we're not just automating tasks, we're giving founders the co-founder they've always wanted: one that never forgets, never sleeps, and is laser-focused on helping them succeed.'

Tanka's Fundraising Agent is the first in a planned series of vertical agents targeting key startup pain points, including go-to-market, hiring, and product management. All will soon be available on Tanka's upcoming Agent Store, positioning the platform as a comprehensive AI operating system for fast-moving teams.

Founded in Redwood City, California, Tanka blends cutting-edge language models with knowledge graphs and retrieval-augmented generation to deliver context-rich support, while ensuring all data remains encrypted and private. For European founders facing tighter capital markets and rising competition, tools like these could offer a timely advantage.