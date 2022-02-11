When it comes to getting the most effectiveness out of a CBD routine, naturally, dosage and potency play a huge role. The higher the dose or the more potent the product, the stronger the effects will be. That being said, many of our customers ask us whether or not it's advisable to double the amount of cannabidiol (CBD) they take each day to better suit their specific needs, and we're going to tell you everything you need to know about whether or not this is advisable, and the best way to go about increasing your daily hemp intake with CBD For The People products.

Is Too Much CBD a Bad Thing?

Ultimately, it's important to keep in mind that cannabidiol is completely nontoxic to the human body, which is why you never hear about people overdosing on hemp. Adding to that, it's non-psychoactive, so even in very strong dosages, it won't get you high. CBD can generally be well tolerated in high doses even throughout long periods of time. Still, some people might be a bit sensitive to certain potential effects of taking particularly large amounts of hemp.

The most commonly reported side effects, which are mild and temporary, are the following:

Dry mouth

Dry eyes

Increased thirst

Grogginess

Lightheadedness

Reduced blood pressure

Of course, if you're already prone to these side effects at standard dosage amounts, you will need to consider whether or not it's worth possibly experiencing these effects more strongly by doubling the amount that is being taken.

Potency vs. Dosage: Yes, there is an Actual Difference!

The dosage refers to the amount you take, such as one FTP gummy, or a single puff off of one of their vape cartridges. The potency, on the other hand, is determined by the number of milligrams in said product. For instance, if you're consuming a single dropper of a 2400mg CBD tincture, you're taking 80 milligrams of CBD, which is a relatively potent amount, with 33mg being considered standard.

When is it Time to Consider Doubling Your Potency?

Because cannabidiol can be well-tolerated in higher doses, you might decide that it's worth exploring a potency that's twice the amount of what you've been taking to see if it better helps you find the results you were hoping for. CBD For The People encourages their customers to explore different potency levels since we all have different needs and unique bodies. This is why FTP offers products in such generous varieties of milligram strengths.

One thing to note, however, is that you should only consider changing your potency amount after two weeks of daily use with a particular product. Why? Because it can take up to a couple of weeks or so for cannabidiol's effects to really "kick in" and start showing you the fullness of their capabilities.

Now, there are two primary reasons why you may find that it's beneficial to double the potency of their daily hemp routine:

Reason #1: When Your Needs Become More Advanced

Life is unpredictable, and sometimes something happens to us that means that we may require a more advanced CBD routine. Perhaps we've overdone it at the gym and need something stronger while we recover. Or maybe it's simply been an extremely stressful month, and the idea of taking twice the amount of CBD is extremely appealing.

Reason #2: When You Realize the Standard Dosage Just Isn't Enough

In other cases, some people just naturally find that they need more than the average serving size. This may happen when someone has a higher than average body weight, as those who weigh more typically benefit from stronger serving sizes of CBD each day. Similarly, some people have an endocannabinoid system that simply has a high tolerance to the effects of cannabinoids, and so it takes more CBD to get the results that they're after.

Three Awesome and Easy Ways to Double Your Potency

If you want to double the potency of your daily CBD routine, then there are three ways to go about it, and we'll walk you through each one.

#1: Take Twice as Much of the Same Product

One way is to simply double the amount of the product you're taking. If you're taking NOIDS gummies, for example, you'd just go from taking one a day to two a day. Many people go about increasing their potency in this manner, and it's perfectly fine. It may mean that you spend a bit more money in the long run, however, since you'll be going through twice the amount of product that you had been.

#2: Go with a Milligram Strength that's Twice as Large

Another option is to simply buy a product with twice the milligram strength of what you've been taking before. This will save you some more money than the above option, while still giving you the same results. For instance, if you've been taking FTP's 1200mg tincture daily, you would just switch over to a 2400mg bottle for twice the amount of hemp.

#3: Mixing and Matching Products

The last option is to incorporate a second CBD product into your routine. For example, if you're already using an FTP CBD tincture, you can add one of the vapes into that mix. This is where potency gets a bit tricker, however, because, besides the milligram strength of the product, the way in which it absorbs into the body can affect how potently you feel it. Take the difference between vapes and gummies.

- Vapes offer effects for about an hour or 2 and feel quite potent.

- Gummies feel less potent but last for up to 8 hours in the system.

By mixing and matching products, you're doing more than increasing your daily potency level, but you are also exploring different ways to feel the effects of cannabidiol in general.

The Bottom Line

Overall, most people can double the potency of their daily CBD products and find that they're getting stronger results than they had been. And, as you can see, there are various ways to go about doing so. At the end of the day, the most cost-efficient way to go about this is to opt for a CBD product that has twice the milligram strength.

CBD For The People makes it simple for users to double their daily potency with a rich array of products to explore, all in various strengths that can be customized to suit their unique needs. Even better, they now offer our signature CBD topicals and tinctures with twice the potency levels of their previous formulations, so that you can enjoy savings like never before while getting in twice the amount of our top-notch dark, unrefined hemp extracts for maximum results.

