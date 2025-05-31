A growing anti-fluoride movement in the United States is drawing concern from health professionals, with Utah becoming the first state to ban fluoride from public drinking water, swiftly followed by Florida. The shift stems from pressure by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's health secretary, who advocated for the removal of fluoride from municipal systems, citing potential risks outlined in his Maha report.

Kennedy pointed to studies suggesting high levels of fluoride could have neurotoxic effects, though experts note these outcomes only occur at dangerously high doses. The benefits of fluoride, especially in preventing cavities in children, are being overshadowed in the debate. Now, a newly published study reveals just how damaging a national fluoride ban could be.

Study Warns Of Cavity Surge If Fluoride Is Banned

On Friday, 30 May 2025, the JAMA Health Forum released a study projecting the impact of eliminating fluoride from community water supplies across the United States. The findings were stark: within five years, 25.5 million children could develop cavities—equivalent to one in three kids. Over a decade, that number could surge to 53.8 million.

Dr Tom Reid, president of the Wisconsin Dental Association, described the forecast as a 'tremendous increase.' He added, 'It's another bit of proof that what we've been saying for over 80 years is 100% accurate: proper dosing of community water fluoridation prevents cavities,' as reported by NBC News.

This study was released shortly after the US Department of Health and Human Services, under Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, reduced staffing in the CDC's oral health division. The division is tasked with promoting dental health, including advocating for water fluoridation.

What Fluoride Actually Does For Teeth

Medical experts agree that fluoride plays a critical role in oral health. It strengthens enamel, the outer layer of the tooth, making it more resistant to acid attacks from sugar and bacteria. Fluoride supports remineralisation—a process that draws calcium and phosphate back into enamel weakened by decay.

Drinking fluoridated water allows for passive, continuous exposure, offering widespread protection. Without it, children in particular face greater risk.

What To Do If Fluoride Disappears

With fluoridation already removed in several states and the trend potentially spreading, experts recommend that parents consult healthcare providers about fluoride alternatives. These include fluoride-infused bottled water, mouth rinses, chewable tablets and fluoride-based toothpastes.

However, access to such supplements isn't always guaranteed. In these cases, dental experts stress the importance of a healthy diet. Cutting back on sugar and refined carbohydrates can significantly reduce the risk of cavities. Parents are urged to prioritise nutrition and oral hygiene if water fluoridation is no longer an option.

The battle over fluoride is far from over. But what remains clear, according to researchers and dentists alike, is that removing it from public water systems could come at a serious cost to children's health.