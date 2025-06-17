Netflix's most talked-about recent release, Straw, vividly depicts a seemingly ordinary mother who suffers a rapid mental collapse, triggered by a series of everyday stressors.

What begins with misplaced keys and minor paranoia spirals into a full psychotic break, culminating in an emotionally raw and haunting climax that has left viewers shaken.

The film, though fictional, is grounded in very real mental health experiences, prompting mental health advocates to call for greater awareness around psychotic episodes and how to spot them before it's too late.

When Stress Tips Into Psychosis

In Straw, the central character—a single mother named Lydia—is depicted juggling work, childcare, and financial stress. She begins showing small but noticeable changes: avoiding friends, muttering to herself, and complaining about people 'watching' her.

As the film progresses, her detachment from reality deepens. She becomes convinced her neighbours are plotting against her, refuses to eat food not prepared by herself, and ultimately lashes out violently in front of her daughter.

The film's portrayal, though dramatised, reflects the trajectory of untreated psychosis, which health professionals warn is still widely misunderstood.

What Is a Psychotic Breakdown?

Psychosis is a condition that affects the way the brain processes information. People experiencing it might lose touch with reality, seeing or hearing things that aren't there (hallucinations) or believing things that aren't true (delusions).

A psychotic breakdown, sometimes called a psychotic episode, is when these symptoms emerge suddenly and severely.

According to the NHS, common causes include:

Severe stress or trauma

Mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or severe depression

Postpartum psychosis

Drug or alcohol misuse

Certain neurological conditions

In many cases, a psychotic episode develops gradually and is often misinterpreted as stress, burnout, or even eccentric behaviour.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Mental health professionals encourage early intervention, especially when the following signs appear:

Withdrawing from family or friends

Intense anxiety or paranoia

Hearing voices or seeing things

Confused or irrational speech

Sudden changes in behaviour or mood

Trouble sleeping or functioning at work

Research shows that early warning signs of psychotic episodes often emerge weeks or even months before a full breakdown.

A study highlights that symptoms like mood changes and cognitive disturbances can present as early as two to three weeks before relapse.

How to Help Someone in Crisis

If someone is showing signs of a psychotic episode:

Stay calm: reacting with fear or frustration can escalate the situation. Avoid confrontation: don't challenge delusions directly. Instead, gently encourage seeking help. Seek medical support: contact a GP or, in emergencies, call NHS 111 or 999. Stay with them if safe: psychosis can be disorienting and frightening for the person experiencing it.

Early treatment often involves a combination of antipsychotic medication, talking therapies, and family support.

The NHS provides Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) services across the UK to support people aged 14–65 experiencing a first episode.

Breaking the Stigma

According to a recent report by the American Psychological Association, psychologists are now working directly with filmmakers to improve the accuracy of mental‑health portrayals:

'Psychologists are increasingly consulting in the entertainment industry to improve mental‑health portrayals on-screen.'

This shift reflects a growing awareness that psychosis doesn't always look like a Hollywood caricature, but often manifests subtly and realistically.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, you can contact:

Mind: 0300 123 3393

Samaritans: 116 123 (24/7)

NHS: 111 or your local GP

Straw is streaming now on Netflix. Due to scenes involving mental health crises and violence, viewer discretion is advised.