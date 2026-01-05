LEGO's decision to step onto the CES stage for the first time has quietly become one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the 2026 show.

Known for plastic bricks rather than processors and panels, the Danish toy giant's debut press conference signals how seriously it is taking the intersection of play, technology and digital experiences.

For many attendees, this unexpected crossover has made LEGO's appearance one of the most anticipated sessions of the entire event.

Adult fans of LEGO, often referred to as AFOLs, have long embraced sets ranging from sci-fi starships to decorative flower bouquets.

Yet the company's CES move is less about indulging nostalgia and more about shaping its future audience. With no official agenda released, speculation has filled the vacuum, fuelled by LEGO's growing presence in gaming, sustainability initiatives and now, intriguingly, smart technology.

As CES organisers prepare for another record-breaking year, LEGO's silence has only amplified interest. From potential hardware announcements to connected toys aimed squarely at children, the brand's first CES appearance suggests a strategic shift that goes beyond traditional toy fairs and into the heart of consumer electronics.

How To Watch LEGO's CES 2026 Press Conference

The LEGO Group's press conference at CES 2026 is scheduled for Monday, 5 January at 1 p.m. ET. While neither LEGO nor Consumer Technology Association has formally confirmed viewing details, the presentation is expected to be livestreamed, consistent with other major CES keynotes.

Should a livestream not be immediately available, technology media outlets will be liveblogging the event, ensuring fans and investors can follow announcements in real time.

LEGO's inclusion on the official press schedule is therefore notable, positioning the brand alongside smartphone makers, automotive innovators and AI firms rather than toy manufacturers.

What LEGO Might Unveil on the CES Stage

So far, LEGO has offered no concrete details about what it plans to reveal. Looking back provides some clues.

At CES 2025, the company partnered with Sony to announce Lego Horizon Adventures, an animated online game tied to a major gaming franchise. That collaboration demonstrated LEGO's willingness to use CES as a platform for digital storytelling rather than physical sets.

For 2026, industry watchers expect updates on its upcoming game Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, alongside possible appearances from its Formula 1 Academy racing car initiative.

However, CES is not a Toy Fair, and observers believe LEGO will prioritise technology-driven experiences over traditional bricks.

A teaser released on Instagram has added weight to that theory. Featuring sleek black renders of LEGO elements, minifigure hands and quotes from children, the video invites fans to 'play in the next dimension'.

The quotes themselves are revealing: Daniel, 8, says 'How does it do that', Lauren, 7, adds 'It sounds like it's actually talking', while Noah, 7, describes it as 'very impressive'. The ages strongly suggest a target audience of younger builders rather than adults.

Smart Bricks, Sustainability and Cautious Optimism

Unveiling a product at CES, combined with references to sound and interaction, has led many to speculate about a smart LEGO component or minifigure capable of talking or responding.

Such a move would align with broader trends in connected toys and educational technology, while also explaining why LEGO chose CES over a traditional toy showcase.

Sustainability may also feature prominently. LEGO has publicly committed to reaching its ecological goals by 2032, including making its bricks more sustainable and cutting carbon emissions by 37%. CES offers a global platform to frame these efforts as part of a wider technology-led transformation.

Still, there is cautious optimism among fans. Many hope the announcement avoids heavy artificial intelligence branding or prohibitive pricing that could put it out of reach for families.

Whatever LEGO reveals, its first CES panel has already succeeded in one respect: turning a toy company's press conference into one of the most anticipated moments of CES 2026.