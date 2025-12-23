CES 2026 is already shaping up to be a huge opener in 2026 for consumer technology. Brands are expected to showcase AI advancements, next-generation displays and smarter mobility set to dominate the agenda.

The event, hosted by Samsung is taking place in Las Vegas from 6-9 January with press events beginning on 4 January. It will once again turn the Las Vegas Convention Center and surrounding hotels into a global showroom for future-facing consumer tech.

There are going to be a lot of major reveals at the upcoming event but the world is mainly anticipating these announcements.

Smarter, More Human AI From Samsung

Samsung's panels will focus on AI, security, streaming and design, with executives discussing how open ecosystems and cross-industry partnerships can make smart homes genuinely seamless.

For consumers, the emphasis on trust, transparency and privacy suggests AI features that feel less invasive and more supportive, particularly in connected appliances and home services.

A New Generation of TVs That Actually Looks Different

Television technology remains one of CES's biggest crowd-pullers, and 2026 could mark a visible leap forward.

Mashable reports that LG is unveiling its flagship Micro RGB evo TV, using Micro RGB Technology and the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 to deliver higher brightness, finer dimming and full colour coverage across major standards.

The promise is not just better picture quality, but smarter personalisation through its webOS platform. As with previous CES TV launches, these premium features are likely to influence mid-range models within a year, benefiting mainstream buyers.

Faster Laptops With AI on the Device

CES 2026 is also expected to kick off a new wave of computing upgrades. As per TechSpot, Intel has confirmed it will launch its Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' processors, aimed at premium laptops with significantly improved performance and efficiency.

AMD and Qualcomm are widely expected to follow with their own announcements. For everyday users, this competition should translate into thinner laptops, longer battery life and AI features that run locally, reducing reliance on cloud services.

Brighter Screens and Better Standards

Display innovation will not stop at televisions. New RGB-based screen technologies and updated HDR standards are expected to feature prominently, with brands pushing for higher brightness and more accurate colours without sacrificing longevity.

These improvements matter most for sport, gaming and streaming, where clarity and motion handling directly affect the viewing experience. Over time, CES-led advances in display standards tend to become the default across a wide range of consumer devices.

Mobility and Robots Get Practical

Away from screens, CES 2026 is expected to show how robotics and smart mobility are becoming more usable.

Leading this sector with groundbreaking technologies is Navee. In a press release, the tech innovator teases that new electric scooters, AI-assisted personal transport and home robots with improved navigation will be on display, including concepts designed for urban commuting rather than novelty.

Advances in spatial AI could finally make household robots less clumsy and more reliable, turning them into helpers rather than hazards.

Taken together, the best of CES 2026 points to a quieter kind of progress. The most exciting launches are not necessarily the flashiest, but the ones that promise to make everyday technology feel simpler, faster and more considerate of how people actually live.