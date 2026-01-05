LG Electronics kicked off CES 2026 with the unveiling of its latest stride in consumer robotics. The LG CLOiD AI-powered home robot, LG's offering in everyday life AI integration, embodies its 'Zero Labor Home' vision, where physical AI operates time-consuming daily household tasks to save time and effort.

In LG's official newsroom announcement of the AI-enabled home robot, it said that the robot is 'Designed to perform and coordinate household tasks across connected home appliances.' Furthermore, the official news stated that 'CLOiD is intended to reduce the time and physical effort required for everyday chores. The system represents LG's latest development in AI-based home robotics and smart home platforms, building on the company's Self-Driving AI Home Hub (LG Q9), and the ThinQ ecosystem.'

What if Affectionate Intelligence came alive at home?

Stay tuned. LG CLOiD will be revealed at CES 2026.#LGCES2026 #LifesGood #LGWorldPremiere #InnovationInTuneWithYou pic.twitter.com/1Mi9EIQ48H — LG Electronics (@LGUS) December 26, 2025

Artificial Intelligence is set to dominate this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), commencing on 6 January through 9 January 2026. The annual tech convention, as reported by Channel News, has been heavily reshaped from its gadgets theme over the past years. This year, it has become a platform event for AI integration.

Reports leading up to the event underscore practical AI applications, as participating firms showcase technology that actually enhances daily living and simplifies tasks, integrating machine learning into televisions, appliances, and even robotics.

Consumer Impact

LG's official announcement states that LG CLOiD will be shown 'operating in diverse home environments,' and that 'in one scenario, the robot retrieves milk from a refrigerator and places a croissant into an oven to prepare breakfast.'

But that's not all. Once the occupants leave the house, 'LG CLOiD initiates laundry cycles and folds and stacks garments after drying. These tasks display LG CLOiD's ability to understand the user's lifestyle and precise appliance control.'

Tune in from Las Vegas as we kick off the future in style! This year’s theme, “Innovation in tune with you” is all about tech that gets you—and fits seamlessly into your life. Buckle up! The future is hitting the stage right now. 🚀https://t.co/gJ7HxiLKwV — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 2, 2026

LG has also described the hardware used in LG CLOiD, which consists of a head unit, a torso with two articulated arms each with 7 degrees of movement and 5 independently powered fingers to match that of a human's, a shoulder, elbow and wrist that allow movement axes, all working together to give the LG CLOiD the ability to handle various household tasks.

With LG's success at developing a practical home robot, the company aims to 'expand the application of its accumulated robotics technology to home appliances.' It will be coming up with categories under 'Appliance Robots,' and 'Robotised Appliances,' to create an 'AI Home' where artificial intelligence handles housework, giving people more time for rest and recreation.

Steve Baek, LG Home Appliance Solution Company president, said, 'We will continue our relentless efforts to achieve our Zero Labor Home vision, making housework a thing of the past so that customers can spend more time on the things that really matter,' indicating this is not where LG's AI technology ends.

With CES 2026's rollout looming, the biggest names in tech are getting ready to convene in one of the year's largest assemblies. CES has showcased future technology for decades, and with major tech brands like Nvidia, Samsung, Lenovo, TCL, and others joining the AI race, there's no denying that the shift towards artificial intelligence is taking over the show.