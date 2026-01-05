The future of urban travel has taken a significant leap forward at this year's premier tech showcase. By claiming top honours at CES 2026, the Hyundai MobED has proved that versatile robotics are no longer a concept but a practical solution for metropolitan life. This breakthrough signals a major shift in how we envision the movement of people through our ever-evolving city streets.

On Sunday, Hyundai Motor announced that its debut self-driving robot platform earned a major innovation prize at CES 2026. The award highlights the machine's ability to handle various business tasks while maintaining steady, careful movement across almost any terrain.

CES 2026: A New Era for Mobility

Although the Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) debuted as a prototype at CES 2022, the manufacturer required three years to finalise the commercial version. This autonomous robot is now entering large-scale production, with the first units hitting the market within the next few months.

Created by the Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor Group, the device earned the 'Best of Innovation' award in the robotics category from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of CES. This victory marks a milestone for Hyundai Motor Group, as it is the first time the automobile company has received the event's most prestigious accolade for creative technology.

MobED, CES 2026 Best Innovation Award winner in Robotics. pic.twitter.com/pilhWzA4Ys — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) January 5, 2026

To select yearly winners, the CTA conducts a thorough assessment of engineering, aesthetics, and technical skill, awarding the top prize to the leading submission in each field. 'This award is the first innovation award Hyundai has received since participating in CES, and winning the highest-tier Best Innovation Award signifies recognition of both our robotics technology and product competitiveness,' Hyundai Motor Company said.

Understanding the MobED Architecture

The MobED is a four-wheeled machine measuring 115 cm long and 74 cm wide. What sets it apart is a level of balance that overcomes typical landscape hurdles. By using built-in sensors to stay level, the robot can navigate steep inclines, speed breakers, and ledges up to 20 cm high. It maintains a steady position on uneven ground or hills by automatically tilting its frame to the necessary degree. While most current service robots operate only on smooth indoor floors, these capabilities enable this model to operate effectively outdoors.

The MobED is a unique robotic platform developed by Hyundai Motor Co



MobED (Mobile Eccentric Droid) is a novel, compact mobile platform that consists of 4 DnL (Drive and Lift) modules, which combines driving, steering, posture control, and braking systems into a single structure pic.twitter.com/AyEInz1Q0m — Wevolver (@WevolverApp) July 27, 2024

This base can be adapted for tasks such as patrolling, deliveries, or data collection by mounting storage bins, sensors, and other hardware. It reaches speeds of 10 km/h and runs for more than 4 hours before needing a recharge. Depending on the specific version, it can carry between 47 and 57 kg. If its carrying power is expanded to support a passenger, the system could function as a personal transport tool that fills the gap between traditional cars and robotic units.

The MobED range features two distinct versions: Basic and Pro. The Basic edition serves as a platform for developers and academic centres to test their own navigation programmes. In contrast, the Pro version is built for everyday commercial and public use. This high-end model utilises AI-driven logic and self-driving systems that rely on a sophisticated blend of cameras and LiDAR sensors.

Live Demonstrations at CES

Large-scale manufacturing for the MobED is set to begin shortly, with sales expected to open between January and March. While the manufacturer will reveal the cost closer to the launch date, the public can currently get a firsthand look at the droid's capabilities. Throughout CES 2026, the company is hosting live displays to showcase the platform's technical capabilities and practical applications.

Join us for #HyundaiMotorGroup Media Day at CES 2026 on January 5, 2026.

Streaming live on the Hyundai Motor Group YouTube channel, as #AI #Robotics takes the stage.

1:00 PM PST / 10:00 PM CET / 6:00 AM KST (Jan 6) #CES2026 #PartneringHumanProgress #BostonDynamics #CES pic.twitter.com/kd64iFq8gv — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) January 4, 2026

'Winning the Best Innovation Award demonstrates how Hyundai Motor Group's robotics technology is evolving to enhance everyday value,' Hyun Dong-jin, executive managing director and head of Hyundai Motor Company's Robotics Lab, said.

'Just as the MobED concept model unveiled at CES four years ago has been reintroduced this year as a mass-production model, we will continue developing AI-based autonomous robotics technology to create innovative solutions that bring us closer to customers,' the top executive added.