The foldable smartphone market has reached a turning point where innovation may be giving way to imitation. Recent leaks regarding Samsung's upcoming Wide Fold suggest a design that mirrors Apple's rumoured foldable project with startling precision.

If these reports hold true, the tech giant risks losing its reputation for unique hardware in a bid to match its biggest rival.

Rivalry Renewed: Facing the iPhone Fold

The tech giant's ventures into foldable designs continue to evolve. Building on the momentum of the Galaxy Z TriFold, reports suggest a larger handset is in development to directly challenge Apple's expected foldable entry. Fresh insights from the South Korean outlet ETNews have shed light on this latest project, offering a glimpse of how it may stack up against Cupertino's competition.

Reports indicate that Samsung is preparing a 'Wide Fold' handset for a debut next year, specifically designed to challenge Apple's inaugural foldable iPhone. If these claims are accurate, this upcoming model will represent a significant departure from the current Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Rather than the familiar tall, slender screen, it is expected to offer a broader, tablet-style interface.

According to a report from ETNews, Samsung is preparing a new Wide Fold, and its design direction closely mirrors the upcoming iPhone Fold with an extremely high level of precision.

A shift in proportions marks the most significant update. According to ETNews, the inner OLED panel on the Wide Fold will measure 7.6 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, alongside a 5.4-inch external screen. This configuration gives the handset the feel of a passport or a compact notebook when opened. Such a design stands in sharp opposition to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which relies on a considerably taller 6.5-inch cover display.

Echoing Apple: A Mirror Image Design

Notably, Apple's debut foldable is being crafted within an almost identical size category. Rumours suggest Apple's handset will boast a 7.58-inch internal screen, also utilising a 4:3 aspect ratio. With such closely matched display dimensions and proportions, the two devices could appear remarkably similar when unfolded. In that scenario, internal specifications and the design of the rear panel would be the primary factors distinguishing the two rivals.

This is how the Apple iPhone Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold looks in my hands



A potential look for the rumoured Wide Fold recently came to light. Reportedly, Samsung surveyed future foldable shapes, presenting participants with a series of design concepts. One particular render stood out: a broad, tablet-style device that aligns perfectly with the 4:3 aspect ratio detailed in the ETNews leak. Additionally, reliable leaker PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) shared photos of the purported Wide Fold.

Choose the foldable screen design you like

Samsung to launch a “4:3 wide fold phone” next year, timed against Apple’s foldable iPhone



Samsung Electronics’ “Wide Fold (tentative name),” which the company is preparing to launch next year, is expected to go head-to-head with Apple’s foldable iPhone.





An industry insider mentioned by ETNews indicates that Samsung's new approach focuses on enhancing both stability and ease of use. A broader display allows for a more secure two-handed grip and provides a more natural balance when opened in a book-like fashion. This layout is reportedly superior for tasks such as reading, web browsing, and scrolling through image galleries.

Redefining Power: Unprecedented Wireless Speeds

The Wide Fold is set to support 25W wireless charging, a significant jump that matches the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Elsewhere, the report clarifies that this new model will not replace Samsung's established tall foldable. Instead, the firm plans to broaden its Z series from next year, offering a lineup that includes a single Galaxy Z Flip, a standard Fold (expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8), which retains the Fold 7's dimensions, and the all-new Wide Fold.

Courtesy of this expansion, the South Korean tech giant would boast the most diverse range of folding handsets globally, perfectly timed for when Apple finally debuts in the sector.

A Strategic Clash in 2026

The Wide Fold is anticipated to arrive in the fall of 2026, coinciding with the debut of Apple's foldable iPhone. This launch is expected to align with Apple's traditional release cycle, in which the new foldable is rumoured to appear alongside the standard iPhone lineup.