CES 2026 has once again proven that nostalgia remains a powerful driver of innovation, especially when paired with artificial intelligence.

From virtual pets to plant-care companions, the show floor was filled with familiar ideas reimagined for a smarter, more connected age. Among the standouts was Sweekar, a Tamagotchi-inspired digital pet from startup Takway, which is positioning itself as a future heavyweight in AI-powered consumer robotics.

Takway's palm-sized companion blends the emotional appeal of classic virtual pets with modern machine learning. Designed to grow, remember, and act independently, Sweekar reflects a broader trend at CES 2026: AI gadgets that aim to form longer-term relationships with users rather than offering one-off novelty experiences.

CES 2026: A Tamagotchi Revival With Artificial Intelligence

Takway unveiled Sweekar as a next-generation virtual companion, drawing clear inspiration from the Tamagotchi toys that became a global phenomenon in the late 1990s. The official website for Sweekar is now up as well.

The device is egg-shaped, complete with small ears and a built-in screen that displays expressive facial animations. It is available in pink, yellow, and blue, with interchangeable shells and optional outfits designed to encourage personalisation.

Like its retro predecessor, Sweekar requires care to thrive. After a two-day incubation period, the pet hatches and enters a life cycle spanning four stages: egg, baby, teen, and adult.

Users must feed and interact with it regularly to maintain its wellbeing, particularly during its early phases. As Sweekar matures, it gradually becomes more independent, eventually entertaining itself without constant supervision.

What distinguishes Sweekar from earlier virtual pets is its AI memory system. The device can recognise a user's voice, recall shared activities, and adapt its personality over time.

Takway says Sweekar can display moods such as happy, sleepy, angry, or mischievous, responding dynamically to how it is treated. Once fully grown, it can even embark on virtual adventures on its own, returning with AI-generated stories based on those journeys.

Takway claims Sweekar uses a combination of Google Gemini and ChatGPT to power these interactions, adding that user data remains private.

However, independent verification of these data practices has yet to be confirmed. Pricing has not been finalised. Technode speculates that Sweekar will retail between $100.00 (£80.00) and $150.00 (£120.00), with a Kickstarter launch planned for March.

Virtual Pets Branch Out Beyond Companionship

Sweekar was not the only Tamagotchi-style device turning heads at CES 2026. SoildTech presented Senso, a hybrid virtual pet and plant health sensor designed to help novice plant owners keep their houseplants alive.

The concept places a Tamagotchi-like character on top of a soil probe that monitors moisture, light, and environmental conditions.

When a plant needs attention, the on-screen characters issue 'quests' prompting users to water, reposition, or otherwise care for their greenery.

Completing these tasks not only benefits the plant but also helps the characters' virtual home planet thrive, adding a layer of gamification to routine maintenance. The detachable pet component can be magnetically swapped between different plant sensors, allowing one device to manage multiple pots.

Senso also connects to an AI-powered companion app that displays detailed plant data and care tips. The app can identify plants and potential diseases from photographs and supports voice interactions for hands-free advice. While pricing has not been announced, the company says Senso will launch on Kickstarter soon.

Together, Sweekar and Senso suggest that the virtual pet is evolving from a simple digital distraction into a broader interface for AI companionship and practical guidance.

At CES 2026, the Tamagotchi legacy appears not only alive, but quietly adapting to a far more intelligent future.