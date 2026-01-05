Unbelievably, Reddit has actually defeated TikTok. It is a strange time in the era of social media, as Reddit has overtaken TikTok as one of the most visited platforms in the United Kingdom. This achievement is way more than a simple win in the popularity stakes. It shows a massive change in how users discover, engage with and value online content.

It was not long ago that platforms like TikTok dominated with short form video and algorithm driven feeds, but now Reddit has found new momentum through search driven discovery and a growing reputation for trending discussions.

Data reveals that around 60% of the UK's internet users now visit Reddit, a giant rise from just 33% two years ago and enough to see it surpass TikTok in reach. This growth is shocking, but it is far from accidental and seems to owe much to the way Google's AI and search algorithms now interact with Reddit's content.

What Has Happened: Reddit's Rise Through Google

This insane transformation in Reddit's fortunes has been interesting to watch. According to figures from the UK communications regulator Ofcom, Reddit's reach among UK internet users has jumped to around 60%, up from one-third in 2023. This increase is an 88% rise in total reach over two years, placing Reddit ahead of TikTok as the fourth most visited social media platform in the country.

The main reason for this surge for Reddit lies in Google's search ecosystem. Especially in the past 1 year, the search giant has tweaked its algorithms to prioritise what it describes as helpful content in results. This means that user generated information from discussion forums such as Reddit now appears far more times in search results and, importantly, in AI generated summaries.

So, practically speaking, when someone in the UK searches for advice on skincare, career choices, housing or real world problems, Reddit threads are now more likely to be shown near the top of Google search results pages, as per reports. Many of these answers are then fed into Google's AI responses, getting even more visibility and clicks to the platform.

Moreover, this relationship has been made stronger by agreements that allow Google and other companies like OpenAI to use Reddit's content as training data for their AI models. As an obvious result, Reddit has become one of the most used sources in AI powered search summaries and overviews. Users who once might scroll through TikTok for inspiration or entertainment are increasingly being drawn to Reddit simply because they find it by searching for answers to questions online.

Furthermore, demographic changes also play a part. Younger generations, particularly those aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 34, are among the fastest growing groups of Reddit users. In fact, Reddit is now the sixth most visited site of any kind among these age group in the UK, up from tenth only a year ago. So, what is shocking is not just the increase in numbers but the change in how people use the platform. Rather than passively absorbing content as they might on video apps, Reddit users actively seek out information, debate and engage in peer-to-peer discussions across thousands of topic specific communities.

The Implications of Reddit Defeating TikTok

This could change the internet for good. This development shows the changes in content preference among internet users. The immersive, super fast video format that helped TikTok dominate for years is clearly no longer the only model that attracts and retains attention. Many users, especially younger ones, appear to be looking for depth, context and interaction. Reddit, with its thousands of subcommunities dedicated to everything from budgeting and careers to niche hobbies, satisfies that desire for substantive exchange, it seems. In this respect, Reddit is less about passive consumption and more about active participation.

Also, another implication has to do with how brands, creators and advertisers approach the UK market. The change in user behaviour towards platforms found through search rather than social feeds means that optimising presence across search engines has become even more crucial. For organisations that once saw TikTok as the best way to reach younger demographics, this data now asks for a rethink.