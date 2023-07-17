It looks like Samsung is testing ChatGPT integration for its Internet Browser. In other words, the next-generation Samsung Internet Browser could come with ChatGPT, the AI tool that has taken the world by storm.

The folks at Android Authority found placeholders in Samsung Internet's application file (APK). Reportedly, these placeholders are for settings related to OpenAI's widely popular AI tool. Aside from this, there are settings related to selecting models for ChatGPT.

Samsung Internet Browser could be on the verge of getting #ChatGPT integration. Samsung Internet’s application file (APK) has placeholders for settings related to ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/vVCmMHOCzV — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) July 17, 2023

Regrettably, details about Samsung's strategy to implement ChatGPT in its web browser are still scarce. However, a report by SamMobile suggests Samsung could be gearing up to add a ChatGPT-backed chat window to its web browser.

ChatGPT coming to Samsung Internet Browser

This will be a pretty surprising move given that the Korean tech giant had banned its employees from using generative AI tools including ChatGPT back in March. Nevertheless, if this speculation turns out to be true, users will be able to run queries on the AI chatbot directly from Samsung Internet Browser.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung Internet users currently have to navigate to the ChatGPT website. Alternatively, Samsung could use ChatGPT to display the gist of a particular website. This will facilitate and expedite the process of understanding the content on a webpage.

There's no dearth of possibilities at this point. So, it is hard to determine how Samsung is planning to integrate the AI tool into the web browser. There is a possibility the company might introduce the ChatGPT feature into the browser as an experiment, or as part of Galaxy Labs.

Samsung could temporarily add ChatGPT to its web browser simply to test its viability. However, this doesn't guarantee the AI tool will be available in the final version of the app. So, there is also a chance that the upcoming version of the web browser might not get ChatGPT integration at all.

If it does, the AI tool will further enhance the already amazing Samsung Internet Browser. According to an earlier report, Samsung was on the verge of replacing Google Search on its Galaxy devices with Microsoft Bing because the latter comes with ChatGPT integration.

However, the Korean tech giant dropped the plan due to various reasons and decided to keep Google Search as the default search engine on its Galaxy devices. Integrating the AI tool into its web browser could be Samsung's attempt to offer ChatGPT to its users in another way.

Samsung, Naver team up to develop a ChatGPT-like AI model

In the meantime, Samsung has teamed up with Naver to develop its own ChatGPT-like AI model dubbed HyperCLOVA X. According to a Nikkei Asia report, HyperCLOVA X will be released this summer as part of Naver's existing internet services.

There will be a version of HyperCLOVA X that will support the operational efficiency of businesses. Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon pointed out that the AI model can "handle voice in addition to text, and can be combined with various services such as maps."

It is worth noting that HyperCLOVA X will be applied to the South Korean tech group Naver's internet services. This includes travel reservations, online shopping, and search. Naver will take advantage of its mammoth database of Korean-language content, which is reportedly a whopping 6,500 times that of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Welcome to Sangdoo Yun from NAVER, presenting about research activities and #HyperCLOVAX #languagemodel at the first of our 2023 industry networking events pic.twitter.com/G9zN8PzhOz — KAIST AI (@kaist_ai) March 16, 2023

To those unaware, the more data a generative AI model has to learn from, the better the accuracy of its language recognition and output. Operating a generative AI requires a data center that can efficiently process considerable amounts of data. Naver is set to begin operations at a large data center in Sejong, central South Korea in the fall.

The company has invested over 500 billion won (about £3,110,000,000) in the center. Naver's second in-house data center will be six times the size of its Chuncheon-based data center. Furthermore, it will encompass a wide range of technologies including robot operations and generative AI processing.

Naver will rely on Samsung to provide semiconductors for the data center servers. The companies will team up to make a field-programmable gate array, a power-packed chip that will be made at a Samsung Foundry.