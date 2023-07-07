Samsung is gearing up to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. We'll finally get to see how the Korean brand plans to remain at the forefront of the foldable phone market, which is currently teeming with offerings from popular brands like Google, Motorola, Huawei, and Oppo.

The Korean smartphone giant has already shared an invitation for its impending Galaxy Unpacked event, which is slated to take place on July 26. The event is taking place earlier than its usual August timeframe. Still, Samsung is expected to unveil new wearables, mobile phones, and other Galaxy devices at the event.

Aside from this, the company could finally show off the long-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung's Mobile Chief TM Roh recently confirmed that the event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, which has become an emerging epicentre of the foldable phone category.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: New foldable phones are coming

Moreover, the invite for Samsung's July 26 event shows the side of what appears to be a Galaxy Flip with the words "Join the Flip Side." This is a major sign that the electronics giant will be unveiling its next Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones at the event.

The invitation also confirms that Samsung will be live-streaming the Galaxy Unpacked event on its website. Alternatively, you can watch the event on Samsung Newsroom and the company's official YouTube channel. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will kick off at 8:00 p.m. KST, 7:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 a.m. PT, and at 12:00 p.m. in the UK.

You can even reserve a spot to preorder the Galaxy devices that will be announced at the event. You can head straight to Samsung's website and sign up with your name and email address between now and July 25. You can sign up through the Shop Samsung app as well.

While Samsung has been dominating the foldable phone space for a while now, the company's Galaxy Fold and Flip faced stiff competition from the Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr+ last year. To make things worse, OnePlus is reportedly prepping to unveil its much-awaited V Fold foldable phone later this year.

As far as I know, the boring design of the Galaxy Z Fold5 has caused some complaints from Samsung employees. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2023

On top of that, reliable tipster Ice Universe recently claimed that Samsung employees aren't happy with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which isn't a good sign for the tech firm. So, it will be interesting to see whether Samsung's new foldable phones can give their competitors a run for their money. The word on the street is that both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

It is worth noting that the same chipset powers Samsung's widely-popular Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Also, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 successors are expected to adopt a new hinge design. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly get a bigger cover display and larger camera sensor. Likewise, Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be in line for a price cut from its predecessor's $1,799 starting price.

What else to expect?

While there's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones, Samsung will probably take the wraps off more Galaxy devices on July 26. According to the folks at Tom's Guide, a Galaxy S23 FE smartphone could make an appearance at the event.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is a more affordable version of the Galaxy S23 flagship phone. The Galaxy S23 FE has been floating around the rumour mill and has been subject to a few leaks lately. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 6 could see the light of day on July 26 since Samsung has a reputation for launching smartwatches at its summer product event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE first look!



- 6.4” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

- Exynos 2200

- 50MP (OIS) + 12MP UW + 8MP 3x telephoto (OIS)

- 12MP front

- 4500mAh + 25W

- IP68 | Wireless Charging

- OneUI 6 | Android 14



Launch in Q4, 2023



So the Fan Edition is still alive 👀

Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/ngHKiNdtAx — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) June 28, 2023

Some Galaxy tablets could also appear at the upcoming Unpacked event, given that it has been over a year since the Galaxy Tab S8 series was launched. In other words, Samsung could announce the Galaxy Tab S9 at the upcoming event. If this speculation turns out to be true, we could see a base version, a Plus version, as well as an Ultra model.