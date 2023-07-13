Samsung Electronics Co. has filed a slew of robotics patents in the United States. This doesn't come as a surprise given that the global robotics market is growing rapidly.

According to data shared by Mordor Intelligence, the Robotics Market size is likely to grow from $114.67 billion (about £83,813,100,000) in 2023 to $258.36 billion (£188,587,200,000) by 2028 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17.64 per cent.

The recently filed patents comprise an impressive array of applications including pet monitoring machines and walking assistance devices. This is a major sign that the Korean tech giant is gearing up to develop innovative robotic technologies.

To recap, Samsung unveiled a series of assistance robots during its CES 2020 keynote event. An earlier report also suggests the company is set to enter the booming AR/VR market and is currently working on Exynos chips for XR devices.

While these robots haven't been launched yet, they could be on the verge of making their debut since Samsung has started filing multiple robotics-related patents. This piece of vital information has been shared by the folks at PulseNews.

Samsung's robotics patents: Everything we know so far

One of the patents filed by Samsung uses robotic technology that could come in handy for monitoring pets' movements. As if that weren't enough, this robotic technology is capable of detecting pets' emotions.

Since Samsung's robot has autonomous capabilities, it doesn't require manual control like other pet robots. The robot looks like a round device and has two wheels that allow it to follow and track pets in real-time. Furthermore, the robot houses an internal camera for accurately detecting the emotions and movements of the pets. The robot has integrated microphones for identifying sounds produced by pets and communicating with pet owners.

Aside from this, Samsung Electronics filed a patent for a walking assist robot that can be worn by individuals. The aforesaid robot is likely to be part of the company's prospective healthcare robotic brand, BotFit. Notably, the brand focuses on helping people with limited mobility, especially the elderly.

Meanwhile, Samsung's patented robot finger is understandably gaining a great deal of attention. Apparently, the robot finger has potential applications in the home, medical, and industrial settings. The robot can detect and grasp objects with the help of two sensors. Also, Samsung Electronics has developed a spray-on robot to address the need for disinfection in public spaces, especially during contagious outbreaks.

More advanced Samsung robots are coming soon

This spray-on robot identifies places that require disinfection using its sensors. Overall, it is designed to provide an automated solution for restricting the spread of diseases. Another patent filed by the company adopts a technology that enables robots to determine various heights along their paths.

To simplify and expedite the process of charging robotic devices, Samsung has developed a sensor that facilitates automatic charging. With Samsung Electronics building a dedicated team of robot engineers, it is safe to say that the company is committed to being at the forefront of the robotics industry.

A source from the electronic industry told PulseNews that Samsung Electronics is prepping to unveil a walking assist device later this year, underscoring its dedication to improving mobility solutions. Robotics has been redefined and revolutionised due to the rapid development of AI.

One of Samsung's next-generation AI projects dubbed Samsung Bot alludes to a companion robot that's designed to make people's lives happier and more convenient. The robot is capable of helping individuals with physical activities. According to its official description on the Samsung Research website, the robot can communicate with people via cognitive interactions.

Garmi: A humanoid robotic assistant

Samsung's robotic patents align with an already existing project. Several scientists and medical practitioners recently teamed up to build a humanoid called Garmi that takes care of elderly people in Germany.

Garmi humanoid outwardly differs little from a typical robot, but for doctors it is a "dream robot".



Garmi can not only diagnose patients, but also provide care and treatment.

Garmi operates within pre-programmed routes to ensure safe movement even when communication is obstructed due to device errors. It is worth noting that the device has been granted an ISO 13849 certification.