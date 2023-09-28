American singer and television personality Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son Elijah Blue Allman in 2022, per court documents accessed by media outlets.

Allman and his wife, Marie King, are in the middle of their divorce proceedings at the Los Angeles Superior Court. The claims about a kidnapping have been made in a court declaration submitted by King.

The documents that have just been made public reveal that Cher got her own son kidnapped to prevent him from reconciling with his wife, according to a report in Variety.com

Allman was the one who first filed for divorce in 2021. The couple tried to work on their relationship even after the case was filed, claimed King. They spent 12 days in a hotel room in New York in an attempt to rebuild their relationship.

However, four men reportedly entered their hotel room and forcibly removed Allman from there on November 30, 2022. King alleged that one of the four men was hired by Cher herself. She has also claimed that Allman has been confined to an undisclosed treatment facility with no access to his phone.

She added that she has been unable to contact him since the kidnapping incident. King went on to add that Cher asked her to leave the family home when Allman was not at the house. King also claimed that she was not even allowed to retrieve her belongings from their primary residence.

"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," King wrote in December. "I am very concerned and worried about him".

She added: "Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone."

"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband," she said. Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's second and youngest son from her marriage to the late Greg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band.

Elijah Allman has spoken about his long battle with drug addiction in the past. "I started with drugs around the same time that we all did, around 11," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past, and that's when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know, heroin and opiates," he added. Allman has been in and out of recovery for years now. His father had also battled drug addiction.