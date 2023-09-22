Angus Cloud, the rising star of the HBO drama 'Euphoria' died of an accidental overdose due to a lethal combination of drugs, according to the Alameda County Coroner's office in California.

The coroner's report, which was released on September 21, 2023, revealed that Cloud had fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of death. The report also stated that Cloud suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.

Cloud was found dead at his home in Oakland, California, on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25. Cloud's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his fans. Many of his Euphoria co-stars, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow, took to social media to express their grief and share memories of their friend.

"I'm still trying to process this," Zendaya wrote on Instagram. "Angus was a beautiful soul. He was funny, talented and kind. I'm so grateful to have known him. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Sweeney wrote: "I can't believe you're gone. You were my brother from another mother. I love you so much, Angus."

Apatow wrote: "Angus was one of the most special people I've ever met. He was so funny, talented, and kind. I'm so grateful to have had him in my life. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

In addition to his Euphoria co-stars, many other celebrities and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Cloud.

His mother, Lisa Cloud, has spoken out about the dangers of drug use and the importance of getting help for addiction.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Cloud wrote: "My son Angus died of an accidental overdose on July 31, 2023. He was 25 years old. I am sharing his story to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use, especially fentanyl. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is often mixed with other drugs without the user's knowledge. It can cause respiratory depression and death very quickly. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please get help. There are many resources available."

Cloud's death is a reminder of the dangers of drug abuse. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is often mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, without the user's knowledge, which can lead to accidental overdose.

Angus Cloud had completed filming for two upcoming films before his death: an untitled thriller from Universal Pictures and the Oakland-set drama 'Freaky Tales', in which he stars alongside Pedro Pascal.

Both of these films are expected to be released in 2024, and they will serve as a lasting tribute to Angus Cloud's talent and potential.