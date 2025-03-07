A disturbing report has emerged alleging that children held at a U.S. detention centre were forced to participate in organised fights. The accounts claim that staff members not only witnessed these violent encounters but also actively encouraged them, creating a 'fight club' atmosphere.

On 3rd March, Rob Bonta, California's Attorney General, disclosed a grand jury indictment against 30 detention services officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, California, accusing them of child endangerment, abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

Allegations Of Forced 'Gladiator Fights'

According to the indictment, officers at Los Padrinos permitted, and at times incited, 69 fights among the young detainees between 1st July and 31st December 2023. In January 2024, video footage of a 'gladiator fight' leaked, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times, prompting the California Department of Justice to launch an investigation.

This probe led to the indictment, and on 3rd March, 22 of the 30 officers were brought before Los Angeles Superior Court. The remaining officers are set for arraignment on 18th April 2025.

'Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care. Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite – overseeing 'gladiator fights' when they should have intervened,' Attorney General Bonta said in a press release.

'The indictment – and the filing of criminal charges – is an important step toward holding these officers accountable and addressing shortfalls at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. Let today's charges be a warning for all those who abuse their power: the California Department of Justice is watching, and we will hold you accountable,' he added.

Charges Detail Child Endangerment And Abuse

Charges of alleged child abuse/endangerment, conspiracy to commit a crime, and battery were filed against the officers, impacting 143 victims between 12 and 18 years old. The indictment also details aggravating factors, specifically the victims' vulnerable state and the officers' abuse of their trusted positions, which allowed them to carry out the crimes.

The indictment documents 69 separate occasions within a six-month span where probation officers enabled and authorised fights between the detained youths. Youths sustained physical injuries in these 'gladiator fights.' If the allegations are confirmed, it demonstrates a severe neglect of the officers' obligation to ensure the safety of those entrusted to their care.

These revelations paint a disturbing picture of a system meant to rehabilitate, instead fostering violence and betrayal of trust. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus must remain on ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable youths.

The demand for accountability echoes loudly, calling for comprehensive reforms that prioritise protection and prevent such egregious abuses from ever happening again.

Addressing Systemic Failures

In addition to the criminal prosecution, Attorney General Bonta has been actively working to resolve systemic deficiencies in Los Angeles County juvenile halls to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the youth they house.

Separately, in November 2024, Attorney General Bonta revealed enhanced monitoring and increased safeguards as part of a revised court order to fix unlawful and dangerous conditions in Los Angeles County juvenile halls, including Los Padrinos. This civil ruling stands entirely apart from the criminal charges brought against the Los Padrinos detention officers today.