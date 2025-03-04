When news broke that adult streamer Amouranth had been targeted in a Bitcoin robbery, the immediate question wasn't just 'who'—but 'why?'. The incident took an unusual turn when, rather than dialling 999, she took to social media, tweeting about the terrifying ordeal.

This has left many questioning the attackers' motives and why Amouranth chose to alert the world via social media in the midst of a crisis.

On 2nd March, Houston became the scene of a harrowing home invasion when well-known online streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, was targeted by intruders demanding Bitcoin. This Bitcoin robbery marks yet another escalation in physical threats against Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors.

X Posts Reveal Amouranth's Frightening Home Intrusion

Amouranth posted a frightening update on X, formerly Twitter, detailing how the robbers dragged her from bed and demanded cryptocurrency. Known for her cosplay and adult content, the streamer described how armed intruders dragged her from her bed and demanded cryptocurrency.

I’m being too robbed at gunpont — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

Her X post, 'I'm being too robbed at gunpoint,' triggered a series of live updates that illustrated a growing sense of violence and fear. 'I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed,' she added.

3 gun men



He screams “I got shot I got shot” after



I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence



They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms… https://t.co/kVlRJGWalx pic.twitter.com/vUSUVarobk — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

With a gun pointed at her, Amouranth recounted being forced to unlock her phone. 'Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head.' She also added, 'This is not a prank help.'

The Streamer's Harrowing Account

She reported experiencing physical violence, stating, 'They pistol whipped me but I got one I'm bleeding a lot but stable going to hospital.'

Later, she went into more detail: 'They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I Learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where beat brown.'

Amouranth confirmed that '3 gun men' were involved. She then clarified her choice to tweet rather than call for help, explaining, 'I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence,' she stated, revealing the dire situation that compelled her to seek assistance via social media.

Rising Dangers For Crypto Holders

Subsequently, the Houston Police Officers' Union shared information about the incident on their official X account, requesting public assistance. 'If you have any information related to this aggravated robbery/home invasion, contact the Houston Police Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston,' the post states.

With Bitcoin prices climbing, security experts are raising alarms about the heightened risks for crypto investors. According to Jameson Lopp, Chief Security Officer at CASA, in a recent Forbes article, the increasing worth of digital assets and criminals' awareness of crypto fortunes are behind the uptick in crypto robberies.

A Consequence Of Online Wealth Flaunting?

As Bitcoin gains wider acceptance, showcasing affluence on social media now carries greater risks than before. In late 2024, Amouranth shared a screenshot of her Coinbase account showing over £15.75 million ($20 million) in BTC and ETH. 'Do I sell or hold my BTC?' she asked.

According to a Forbes report, her open display of her assets likely made her a target. The attack highlights the increasing risk for those holding cryptocurrency, especially individuals who choose to publicise their wealth.

CoinDesk reported earlier this year that other prominent figures, such as Ledger Chief Executive Officer David Balland, were also targeted. This incident with Amouranth further emphasises the critical need for security and privacy among Bitcoin and crypto investors.