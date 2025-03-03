Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on 26 February, sending shockwaves through the film industry and beyond. Hackman's body was discovered in the mudroom, his cane and sunglasses nearby, while Arakawa lay on the bathroom floor, with prescription pills scattered across the counter. One of their dogs was also found dead in a kennel.

Investigators determined that Hackman had likely been deceased for at least nine days before maintenance workers discovered the bodies, as his pacemaker had last recorded activity on 17 February. However, the exact time of Arakawa's passing remains uncertain. Toxicology results are pending, and autopsy reports have yet to be released.

The bizarre nature of their deaths has left authorities exploring multiple theories. Forensic experts have weighed in on what may have led to the couple's tragic demise.

Theory 1: A Sudden Death Followed by an Accident

Forensic engineer Mike Sutton speculates that Arakawa's sudden death may have left Hackman unable to care for himself, leading to his own demise. As Arakawa was reportedly Hackman's primary caregiver, Sutton suggests she may have suffered a medical crisis—perhaps an overdose or an untreated condition—that resulted in her passing. The presence of prescription pills near her body raises further questions.

Sutton also highlights the possibility that Hackman, who may have relied on Arakawa for his medication, collapsed while trying to get help. His inability to reach a phone or call for assistance could have sealed his fate.

'Forensic analysis will be essential in determining whether they died around the same time or days apart,' Sutton explains, adding that toxicology and autopsy results will be crucial in piecing together the timeline of their deaths.

Theory 2: A Death Followed by a Distressed Suicide

Legal analyst Paul Mauro proposes a different theory: that Arakawa took her own life in despair after discovering Hackman's body.

Mauro suggests that the couple's $3 million home likely had security features such as motion sensors and doorbell cameras, which may have captured crucial footage. Digital devices, including their phones and computers, could provide insights into their final days.

He believes that Hackman, who required a cane to walk, may have fallen and suffered a fatal injury. If Arakawa found him too late, her grief might have driven her to overdose. While the pills found at the scene were not typical suicide drugs, Mauro notes that combining them with alcohol could be lethal.

'If this were my investigation, I'd be doing all the traditional things—checking tyre marks and footprints, speaking to neighbours, maintenance workers, and relatives,' Mauro states.

Mauro, a former NYPD officer with 26 years of service, currently works as an attorney and hosts the Fox Nation special Blood in America: The Tren De Aragua Invasion. His thoughts align with those of renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who also suspects that Arakawa may have died after discovering Hackman's body.

Theory 3: Two Separate Medical Emergencies

Dr. Michael Baden proposes a theory involving two independent medical crises. He notes that neither Hackman, Arakawa, nor their deceased dog showed signs of external trauma, suggesting their deaths were due to natural causes.

Baden believes Hackman may have suffered a fatal heart attack, possibly exacerbated by a malfunctioning pacemaker. If Arakawa found him unresponsive, she may have rushed to the bathroom to retrieve his medication but collapsed due to an underlying health issue, such as a brain bleed or heart failure.

Adding to the tragedy, their dog—locked in a kennel—likely perished due to neglect in the days that followed. The couple's other two dogs, who were not confined, managed to survive.

'Although tragic, the evidence does not suggest foul play. Instead, it appears to be a devastating chain of events,' Baden concludes.

Baden, the former Chief Medical Examiner for New York City, is well known for his work in high-profile cases, including the O.J. Simpson and Phil Spector trials. He was also appointed by Jeffrey Epstein's family to oversee his autopsy.

Why Carbon Monoxide Was Ruled Out

In her first public statement, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Hackman's daughter, expressed uncertainty over what had happened to her parents but suggested toxic fumes could have played a role.

However, local law enforcement has ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning after a forensic pathologist confirmed that the couple tested negative for exposure. This finding has only deepened the mystery, leaving investigators searching for alternative explanations.

With carbon monoxide poisoning ruled out, the focus now turns to pending toxicology and autopsy results, which could provide crucial answers. As investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Hackman and Arakawa's tragic deaths, their family, friends, and fans remain in limbo, desperate for closure.