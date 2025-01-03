China's breakthrough in satellite-to-ground laser communications hints at a new era of possibilities. It will pave the way for 6G and unlock applications like ultra-high-resolution remote sensing and cutting-edge satellite positioning systems.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), China has reportedly outpaced SpaceX's Starlink in high-resolution space-to-ground laser transmission, a significant milestone potentially paving the way for 6G technology.

China Outpaces Elon Musk's Starlink

Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., a commercial satellite company, announced a significant leap in space-to-ground laser communications. They achieved a blazing data transmission rate of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) from a Jilin-1 satellite to a mobile ground station, a tenfold increase over their previous record.

Despite the lack of official confirmation regarding Starlink's 6G development, Wang Hanghang, head of laser communication ground station technology, asserted that China's advancements have surpassed those of SpaceX's satellite internet service.

'Musk's Starlink has revealed its laser inter-satellite communication system but hasn't deployed laser satellite-to-ground communication yet. We think they might have the technology, but we've already started large-scale deployment,' Hanghang said.

'We plan to deploy these laser communication units across all satellites in the Jilin-1 constellation to improve their efficiency, with a goal of networking 300 satellites by 2027,' he added. Wang believes the breakthrough 'lays the foundation for the deployment and efficient operation of China's satellite infrastructure, including navigation, 6G internet, and remote sensing applications.'

China's 6G Ambitions: A Race For Supremacy

According to Wang, this 100Gbps transmission rate is mind-boggling – imagine downloading ten full-length movies in a single second.

While the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA's TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system have also achieved impressive laser transmission speeds exceeding 100Gbps, Wang highlighted a key distinction: his system boasts a significantly larger and heavier payload, weighing in at a substantial 20 kilograms.

Towards Global 6G: China's Mobile Advantage

The truck-based ground receiving unit represents a strategic advantage for China, potentially enabling them to rapidly deploy and expand their 6G infrastructure, positioning them as a global leader in this emerging technology.

China's technological advancements position them as a key player in the upcoming International Telecommunication Union (ITU) meetings, where 6G standards will be established, potentially solidifying their influence in shaping the future of global telecommunications.

China's IMT-2030 Study Group actively participated in recent ITU meetings, exchanging insights on global 6G visions. 1 While the core principles align with many international perspectives, the specific translation of these visions into concrete standards and the development of supporting technologies may differentiate the Chinese approach.

China's significant role in setting 6G standards would bolster its global influence. This would enhance China's technological self-sufficiency and create substantial commercial advantages for Chinese companies at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology.

Innovation Challenges: Can China Lead The 6G Revolution?

However, internationally minded companies such as Huawei and ZTE may make their technology open source to prove to the world that they are not a national security threat. This move, Towson argues, could effectively address concerns about national security threats, fostering greater trust and collaboration within the global tech community.

Notably, the 6G arena is inevitably susceptible to political pressures. Suppose China exerts significant influence over 6G standards. In that case, governments will likely scrutinise the use of Chinese technology within their critical infrastructure, potentially leading to selective adoption based on national security concerns.

Despite significant early investment, China's dominance in 6G is not guaranteed, according to a report by 6G World. While China excels at implementation, its track record in fundamental innovation remains a potential hurdle.

'It's more about having Nobel laureates than 50,000 engineers,' says Towson. 'You can spend a lot of money and launch a hundred rock bands, but it doesn't mean you're going to get the Beatles.'