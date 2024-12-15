Tesla is stirring speculation once again about a potential Cybertruck debut in China. After recently dismissing such rumors, the automaker has taken actions that reignite the buzz.

Notably, the Cybertruck was spotted at a BYD facility in China, fueling questions about Tesla's plans for the region.

In addition, the Elon Musk-led company filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) to evaluate the Cybertruck's energy consumption.

This step secured the vehicle an Automobile Energy Consumption Label on December 11, signaling the company's deeper engagement with regulatory processes in China.

Cybertruck Makes an Appearance in MIIT Database

According to the MIIT database, the Cybertruck is classified as an M1 passenger vehicle with a range of 618 kilometers.

Weighing 3,104 kilograms, the electric truck features a tri-motor configuration delivering peak power outputs of 206 kW, 222 kW, and 222 kW.

These specifications underscore Tesla's ambitions to redefine electric performance in the pickup segment.

Whether these developments hint at an imminent Chinese launch remains to be seen, but the Cybertruck's presence in the country is undoubtedly drawing attention.

The Cybertruck consumes 22.6 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometres, equivalent to 2.62 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres.

This translates to an estimated energy cost of RMB 14.92 ($2.1) per 100 kilometres.

The database indicates that the Cybertruck's range will decrease by approximately 15 percent in high-temperature conditions with the air conditioning on and by roughly 40 percent in low-temperature conditions with both heating and air conditioning engaged.

Cybertruck's Chinese Debut Looms Closer

While no further details are currently available, the filing has already ignited speculation on social media platforms like Weibo and WeChat about a potential Chinese launch of the Cybertruck.

According to a recent report from local media outlet Yiche, Tesla is currently modifying the Cybertruck to meet domestic market access requirements for pedestrian collision protection. The report provided no additional details.

It's worth noting that securing the Automobile Energy Consumption Label is just one step in the multi-faceted compliance process required for car companies to introduce a model in China.

As CNEV Post points out, Cybertruck's label receipt may not necessarily indicate an imminent Chinese launch.

Tesla debuted the Cybertruck in November 2019 and began US deliveries on 30th November, 2023.

In a strategic move, Tesla toured the Cybertruck across multiple Chinese cities in late January, positioning it as a crossover wagon to soften its pickup truck image.

The Road Ahead For Cybertruck In China

"Getting Cybertruck road legal in China would be very difficult, but we could ship some prototypes over for display," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on 14th January on X (formerly Twitter).

While Musk didn't specify the exact legal obstacles, pickup trucks are typically classified as light trucks in China, subjecting them to numerous restrictions that significantly limit their sales compared to passenger cars like sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

Earlier this month, rumours circulated about Tesla's plans to introduce the Cybertruck to the Chinese market, but these were subsequently denied.

On 2nd December, local media outlet Jiemian quoted Tesla's China team as stating that the company has no immediate plans to sell the model in China.

Despite this denial, the Cybertruck has been spotted at a BYD facility in China.

Tesla Cybertruck Spotted At BYD Facility In China

The sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck at a BYD facility in China is intriguing. It could potentially offer the Chinese automaker valuable insights into Tesla's latest electric vehicle innovations.

A 40-second video circulating on social media shows BYD employees closely examining the all-electric pickup truck.

The video shows apparent BYD employees scrutinising the Cybertruck's exterior and interior before driving it into the facility.

The vehicle's tailgate was also subjected to close inspection.

Based on the video, the Cybertruck acquired by BYD appears to be a Foundation Series model, as evidenced by its white interior and wheel design.

What Does This Mean For BYD?

Chinese automotive giant Build Your Dreams (BYD) is likely benchmarking the Cybertruck at its China facility.

This common practice in the automotive industry involves a detailed analysis of a competitor's product to identify areas for improvement and innovation.

There's also speculation that BYD might conduct a teardown of the Cybertruck to understand its internal components better.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably one of the most disruptive vehicles on the road today, and its impact extends beyond its angular, brutalist design.

While China's pickup truck market is relatively small, local electric vehicle enthusiasts have expressed significant interest in the Tesla Cybertruck.

This was evident during Cybertruck's China tour, which drew large crowds in multiple cities.